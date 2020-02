ŽANAMARI U TOPIĆU, A GRUDI SAMO ŠTO JOJ NISU ISPALE VAN: ‘Wow, kakva figura, svaka čast prekrasna ženo’

View this post on Instagram

Not a real time selfie. *This was right before my last acoustic gig at one beautifull intimate wedding in Split. I love to sing at weddings with my hubby cause it always reminds us on our wedding… It’s something you can never forget. The thing I remember the most was his smile. 😍 He literally couldn’t stop smiling with a smile so big I thought his head’s gonna split in half! I was crying of excitement and shaking just as I was about to come to him and say yes. Everytime I recal that moment I wanna marry him again. I’d be just as excited today as I was 6yrs ago. #love #reminiscing @joshuamacks