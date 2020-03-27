ŽANAMARI SE JAVILA IZ IZOLACIJE: Pozirala u čipkastom grudnjaku i tajicama i poslala važnu poruku

Atraktivna pjevačica je raspametila fanove u zavodljivom kućnom izdanju
Pjevačica Žanamari Perčić javila se iz izolacije i svoje fanove počastila izazovnim izdanjem u kojemu je istaknula adute. “Treba mi još jedan hladnjak. Moj najdraži kutak u kući ovih dana. Jedite zdravo da podignete imunitet, ali priuštite si i hranu za dušu. Ne opterećujte se ako dobijete par kilograma. Samo očuvajte zdrav razum. Izolacija je pogubna za psihu, ali moramo je okrenuti u svoju korist kako bismo rasli, stvarali i brinuli se o sebi i o bližnjima, kako bismo promislili o sebi i ponovno se pronašli”, napisala je uz fotografiju na kojoj pozira ispred hladnjaka s tetrapakom mlijeka u ruci.
I think I need another fridge 🤷🏻♀️ *My fav spot in the house lately 😳 Eat healthy to boost your immune system, but also let yourself have your soul food these days, too. Never mind gaining a few pounds if needs be… Just save your sanity. Lockdown is cruel on the psyche, but we gotta somehow use it to our advantage, to grow, create, take care of ourselves and our loved ones, to contemplate and rediscover ourselves. 🖤 Ž • • #lockdown #quarantine #isolation #fridgeoflove #quarantinestyle #staysafe #staystrong #stayhome #stayathome #iorestoacasa #staysane #ostanidoma #croatia
Fanovi su su se u komentiraima složili s njom i ostavili joj pregršt komplimenata. Javila se i pjevačica Pamela Ramljak. “Bolje da ne vidiš moju sliku kraj frižidera, ova je antireklama za isti”, napisala je.
Cheers to all who are in isolation and being smart about this 🥂 It’s sunny and tempting here but I’m determined to #stayhome & enjoy the view from my balcony. If we all go out it’s not safe… It becomes crowded and dangerous. Hold yourself down for a few weeks… PLEASE. I use this #quarantine to thoroughly clean and reorder everything in my house (😂OCD), play with my kid, write new songs, work out, finally wear the hell out of all my fav #loungewear and try out different make up and hairstyles! 🤩 Obsessed with this #naturalhair #ponytail by #foxylocks @foxylocks because it matches my hair color perfectly! I finally found the site that has so many beautiful different hair colors to match any hair. So glad I ordered my ‘Cocoa’ extensions. Get yours at foxylocks.com and use my #code ‘FoxyZana’ for an extra cute gift with your order! #giftcode 🖤 Ž Photo by @joshuamacks
