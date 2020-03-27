ŽANAMARI SE JAVILA IZ IZOLACIJE: Pozirala u čipkastom grudnjaku i tajicama i poslala važnu poruku

View this post on Instagram

I think I need another fridge 🤷🏻‍♀️ *My fav spot in the house lately 😳 Eat healthy to boost your immune system, but also let yourself have your soul food these days, too. Never mind gaining a few pounds if needs be… Just save your sanity. Lockdown is cruel on the psyche, but we gotta somehow use it to our advantage, to grow, create, take care of ourselves and our loved ones, to contemplate and rediscover ourselves. 🖤 Ž • • #lockdown #quarantine #isolation #fridgeoflove #quarantinestyle #staysafe #staystrong #stayhome #stayathome #iorestoacasa #staysane #ostanidoma #croatia