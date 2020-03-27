Pravilnik o upotrebi kolačića
ISTAKNULA ADUTE

ŽANAMARI SE JAVILA IZ IZOLACIJE: Pozirala u čipkastom grudnjaku i tajicama i poslala važnu poruku

Foto: Instagram/ Žanamari Perčić Autor: Hot.hr 17:26 27.03.2020

Atraktivna pjevačica je raspametila fanove u zavodljivom kućnom izdanju

Pjevačica Žanamari Perčić javila se iz izolacije i svoje fanove počastila izazovnim izdanjem u kojemu je istaknula adute. “Treba mi još jedan hladnjak. Moj najdraži kutak u kući ovih dana. Jedite zdravo da podignete imunitet, ali priuštite si i hranu za dušu. Ne opterećujte se ako dobijete par kilograma. Samo očuvajte zdrav razum. Izolacija je pogubna za psihu, ali moramo je okrenuti u svoju korist kako bismo rasli, stvarali i brinuli se o sebi i o bližnjima, kako bismo promislili o sebi i ponovno se pronašli”, napisala je uz fotografiju na kojoj pozira ispred hladnjaka s tetrapakom mlijeka u ruci.

‘BUNTOVNA CRNKA S UNDERCUTOM’: Žanamari pokazala kako je izgledala prije 8 godina

 

Fanovi su su se u komentiraima složili s njom i ostavili joj pregršt komplimenata. Javila se i pjevačica Pamela Ramljak. “Bolje da ne vidiš moju sliku kraj frižidera, ova je antireklama za isti”, napisala je.

ŽANAMARI PREKO DRUŠTVENIH MREŽA OPOMENULA: ‘Ljudi još uvijek prelaze granice i ulaze u Hrvatsku bez ikakve provjere!’

View this post on Instagram

Cheers to all who are in isolation and being smart about this 🥂 It’s sunny and tempting here but I’m determined to #stayhome & enjoy the view from my balcony. If we all go out it’s not safe… It becomes crowded and dangerous. Hold yourself down for a few weeks… PLEASE. I use this #quarantine to thoroughly clean and reorder everything in my house (😂OCD), play with my kid, write new songs, work out, finally wear the hell out of all my fav #loungewear and try out different make up and hairstyles! 🤩 Obsessed with this #naturalhair #ponytail by #foxylocks @foxylocks because it matches my hair color perfectly! I finally found the site that has so many beautiful different hair colors to match any hair. So glad I ordered my ‘Cocoa’ extensions. Get yours at foxylocks.com and use my #code ‘FoxyZana’ for an extra cute gift with your order! #giftcode 🖤 Ž Photo by @joshuamacks

A post shared by Žanamari Perčić (@zanamari) on

