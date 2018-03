ŽANAMARI POZIRALA U OPASNO IZAZOVNOM IZDANJU: Podsjetila kako je izgledala prije 13 godina, sjećate li se?

#Sunday ✔️ Great day for a mega #throwback 🤩 Time machine took me to 2005 when the earth was silver, #underwear was #ootd and my #hair was dipped in #caramel 👀 #13yearsago #FHM #magazine #editorial 📸 by @simeeskinja @fhmagram

A post shared by Žanamari Perčić (@zanamari) on Mar 4, 2018 at 3:49am PST