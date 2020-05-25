ŽANAMARI POKORILA INSTAGRAM: Pozirala u grudnjaku leopard uzorka i… Pa, reakcije su očekivane

View this post on Instagram

★ You know me I don’t make plans and I don’t make breakfast… ★ • But I make everything else 😂 U ovoj izolaciji sam otkrila kuhanje. I dalje nisam luda za samim procesom kuhanja i imam samo ogroman respekt i divljenje za ljude koji to baš baš vole ♥️🙌🏼, ali zato definitivno obožavam rezultat! 😍 Maki je lud za mojim chicken curry-em i njokima cheese/carbonara, a ja sam i dalje luda za njim 😜 Nakon svakog takvog ‘cheat meala’ pada šetnjica uz more. ✌🏼 • • #vitaminsea #nature #walk #ootd #tiedye #joggers #croatia #isolation #results #abs #food #love