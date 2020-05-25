Pravilnik o upotrebi kolačića
Vijesti

ATRIBUTI U PRVOM PLANU

ŽANAMARI POKORILA INSTAGRAM: Pozirala u grudnjaku leopard uzorka i… Pa, reakcije su očekivane

Foto: Instagram/Žanamari Perčić Autor: Hot.hr 09:21 25.05.2020

Pjevačica je za svoje izazovno izdanje dobila lavinu komplimenata

Pjevačica Žanamari Perčić ne propušta priliku da se pohvali svojim isklesanim tijelom i zavodljivim atributima. Zgodna Makaranka posljednjom objavom na društvenim mrežama svoje je fanove bacila u trans. U grudnjaku leopard uzorka pokazala je  bujni dekolte, a fanovi su je nagradili s brojnim lajkovima i laskavim komentarima.

ŽANAMARI U ULTRAKRATKOJ HALJINICI, A GUMBI SE JEDVA DRŽE: ‘Ovo sam nosila za peti rođendan svoje kćeri’

View this post on Instagram

Shades in the shade. #overdidit

A post shared by Žanamari Perčić (@zanamari) on

ECIJA IVUŠIĆ S FANOVIMA PODIJELILA NERETUŠIRANU FOTKU: ‘Bez uljepšavanja. I to je ok. Jer ja sam stvarna…’

“Kraljica ljepote”, “Prekrasna”, “Goriš”, “Wow”, “Top”, “Preslatka si”, samo su neke od reakcija.

View this post on Instagram

★ When I have a weak spot, I pierce right through it! ★ Since forever my belly button was too sensitive and I couldn’t even handle a gentle touch. I went to the piercing studio and dealt with it! It actually helped! Weak spot turned into a sweet spot. 🖤 Right now I’m enjoying my new bellybutton barbell ‘Crystal Cluster’ from @octopuspiercing and I’m so happy that I found this one again! I was wearing the exact same model for years but I lost it… It was meant to be though! *Moj najdraži piercing studio ima i web shop: ⚡️www.octopuspiercing.hr⚡️ • • #ootd #piercing #fightingfears #loveatfirstsight #barbell #bodypiercing #piercingsofinstagram #girlswithpiercings #navelpiercing #piercingstudio #octopuspiercing #zagreb #webshop #jewelry #jewelrywebshop #piercinginspo #piercingjewelry

A post shared by Žanamari Perčić (@zanamari) on

Foto: Instagram/Žanamari Perčić

