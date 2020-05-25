ŽANAMARI POKORILA INSTAGRAM: Pozirala u grudnjaku leopard uzorka i… Pa, reakcije su očekivane

Pjevačica je za svoje izazovno izdanje dobila lavinu komplimenata
Pjevačica Žanamari Perčić ne propušta priliku da se pohvali svojim isklesanim tijelom i zavodljivim atributima. Zgodna Makaranka posljednjom objavom na društvenim mrežama svoje je fanove bacila u trans. U grudnjaku leopard uzorka pokazala je bujni dekolte, a fanovi su je nagradili s brojnim lajkovima i laskavim komentarima.
“Kraljica ljepote”, “Prekrasna”, “Goriš”, “Wow”, “Top”, “Preslatka si”, samo su neke od reakcija.
★ You know me I don’t make plans and I don’t make breakfast… ★ • But I make everything else 😂 U ovoj izolaciji sam otkrila kuhanje. I dalje nisam luda za samim procesom kuhanja i imam samo ogroman respekt i divljenje za ljude koji to baš baš vole ♥️🙌🏼, ali zato definitivno obožavam rezultat! 😍 Maki je lud za mojim chicken curry-em i njokima cheese/carbonara, a ja sam i dalje luda za njim 😜 Nakon svakog takvog ‘cheat meala’ pada šetnjica uz more. ✌🏼 • • #vitaminsea #nature #walk #ootd #tiedye #joggers #croatia #isolation #results #abs #food #love
So many things in my closet haven’t been worn out of the house yet… Starting to get used to it 🤷🏻♀️ This ‘cosy dress up’ look though fulfilled it’s purpose… Wore it for my baby girls 5th B-day… which explains the hair 🦄 And she was of course the queen 👑 *For King and Queen swipe left. • • #ootd #silk #family #love #home #bday #throwback
★ When I have a weak spot, I pierce right through it! ★ Since forever my belly button was too sensitive and I couldn’t even handle a gentle touch. I went to the piercing studio and dealt with it! It actually helped! Weak spot turned into a sweet spot. 🖤 Right now I’m enjoying my new bellybutton barbell ‘Crystal Cluster’ from @octopuspiercing and I’m so happy that I found this one again! I was wearing the exact same model for years but I lost it… It was meant to be though! *Moj najdraži piercing studio ima i web shop: ⚡️www.octopuspiercing.hr⚡️ • • #ootd #piercing #fightingfears #loveatfirstsight #barbell #bodypiercing #piercingsofinstagram #girlswithpiercings #navelpiercing #piercingstudio #octopuspiercing #zagreb #webshop #jewelry #jewelrywebshop #piercinginspo #piercingjewelry
