ŽANAMARI NA INSTAGRAMU POKAZALA STRAŽNJICU: ‘Mislila sam da ovu sliku nikad neću objaviti…’

Žanamari je objavila atraktivnu fotografiju na kojoj je istaknula svoje ženske atribute
Žanamari Perčić na Instagramu je objavila fotografiju snimljenu prije godinu dana na kojoj je pokazala svoju savršeno oblikovanu stražnjicu. “Mislila sam kako ovu fotografiju neću nikada objaviti, ali želim da me motivira kako bih se ponovno vratila u tadašnju formu”, započela je pjevačica.
ŽANAMARI IZBACILA DEKOLTE I OTKRILA ŠTO JE DOBILA OD MUŽA ZA VALENTINOVO: ‘O tome pričam već godinama…’
View this post on Instagram
Tata i mama… exactly 1 year ago ❤️ *I never though I would be posting this photo but I’m doing it now to motivate myself to get back to this shape again. This was when I decided to recover my body after pregnancy and was doing hundreds of squats 3 days a week for 4 months. Been too shy before to ever publish this pic but now when I stumbled upon it I suddenly felt the need to go that extra mile again with my training in the months to come. I even had a few kilos of fat here but I loved it. After my pregnancy I never thought I’d ever get back to how I was before and really I didn’t. My body does look different then before the pregnancy, my waist, hips and upper body remained a bit wider, and my perfect weight now is 62kg. It used to be 58kg. What I’m saying is, yes, do your best, work on your body and your confidence but learn to love the changes, too. Don’t compare yourself with other women cause we are all different and unique with our advantages and our flaws. I love all my flaws because they tell the story of my pregnancy and my life as a mom. It’s not always easy to keep it up but we all do it in our quest to be our best selves and best moms we can possibly be! 💝 #girlpower #mombod #momlife #bodyawareness #afterpregnancy #backinshape #trainingmotivation #throwback #couplegoals
ŽANAMARI PERČIĆ U GRUDNJAKU JEDVA UKROTILA NESTAŠNO POPRSJE: ‘Prelijepa si, Monica Bellucci na Balkanu’
U nastavku je ispričala da je svoje tijelo oporavljala od trudnoće tako što je radila stotine čučnjeva tri puta dnevno. Iako ni uz naporne treninge nije uspjela povratiti liniju koju je imala prije, to joj, kako tvrdi, uopće ne smeta. “Moje tijelo izgleda drugačije nego prije trudnoće, struk, bokovi i gornji dio tijela ostali su malo širi, a moja savršena težina sada je 62 kilograma. Nekad je bila 58 kilograma. Ono što želim reći je, dajte sve od sebe, radite na svom tijelu i samopouzdanju, ali naučite voljeti i promjene”, napisala je.
Tekst je zaključila porukom da je najvažnije voljeti svoje tijelo i prihvatiti svoje nesavršenosti.
View this post on Instagram
★ Lucky 2K ★ Cheers to 2K insta posts 🥂 2000 happy and precious moments, but also thoughts and emotions that I’ve shared here with you guys… I’m so lucky to have such a great crowd here and to have made so many new beautiful friendships all around the globe. I love sharing but also seeing, liking and supporting so many unique people on here that I’d never meet if it wasn’t for this platform. I cherish all of you so much! *This photo was taken for a magazine cover, but it’s special to me ‘cause I’m surrounded with my childhood memories, all of my personal polaroids from my private albums. They’re turned upside down to represent a part of me that will remain private forever… Childhood should always stay private up until the moment child starts deciding for him/her self. At one point in life I decided to pursue music and had to face the fact that my life’s gonna be ‘very’ public from that moment on… I have no regrets, ‘cause being out there brought so many good things and great people in my life. The good always outweighed the bad, cause my senses numbed to any hater energy and negativity. Everyday I thank the universe for my life, my way of life and my decisions that brought me to where I am now… To my hubby who btw. took this photo :)… My handsome manly man that understands me to the core and supports my femininity in every way… And… who gave me my gorgeous baby girl… My heart is bursting when she says – Mom, I love you so much… She even learned the meaning of the word ‘proud’ recently and keeps saying to me how proud she is of me! Is there anything more precious in the world? It’s a sign I’m on the right path. Thank you all for being a part of my path with all your support and positive vibes ❤️ Ž
View this post on Instagram
Moj dragi mi je za ovo Valentinovo odlučio pokloniti ogromnu ‘ormar sobu’ o kakvoj već godinama pričam 🤩 To je zaista veliki zahvat, koji bih sigurno odgađala još godinama da Maky nije preuzeo inicijativu. Trebalo je rušiti zidove, podove i plafone za dvije sobe spojiti u jednu, što se i vidi u pozadini. Radovi su se malo razdužili, ali ću zato imati najveću prostoriju u kući za svoju garderobu 😍 #smallvictory #perfectsurprise #redecorating #ootd #blazer
Imaš komentar?