View this post on Instagram

Last rally of the 2020 campaign last night in Michigan! So proud of my whole family and the incredible campaign team! In recent months we’ve participated in hundreds of rallies across the nation. We left it all on the field fighting for YOU and the future of our great country! Today is the day, so please get out and vote! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 #election2020 #vote #vote2020