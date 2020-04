VAL KILMER O SVOJOJ BORBI S RAKOM: ‘Jedne noći iznenada sam se probudio povraćajući krv koja je prekrila krevet’

View this post on Instagram

Dear reader. I have a crush on you. And now, more than ever want to escape with you. It’s dangerous, though based on the last 48 hours, it would seem everything is. They say when one of your five senses is compromised, you can feel the others become heightened. My speech was compromised, a few years back, but I now see and feel things I had never seen or felt before. So please indulge me, as we travel with lightning speed because I’ve led a lightning-speed life. Welcome to my book, I’m Your Huckleberry, it will be available everywhere on April 21, but you can order copies now from your favorite bookstore. Stay safe out there, reader, I'd love you along for the ride. – the man behind the book