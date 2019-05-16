UBOJITE ŠTIKLE: Popularnoj pjevačici skoro amputirali nogu; ‘Mogla sam umrijeti, a sve to zbog običnog žulja’

‘Svatko tko je nosio cipele s visokom petom, zna da mogu ‘ubijati’, ali nisam mislila doslovno’, napisala je Kate koju je žulj na nozi umalo došao glave
Australska predstavnica na Eurosongu Kate Miller-Heidke ostavila je sve bez daha dok je na pozornici izvodila svoj sing ‘’Zero Gravity’’. Svi još uvijek pričaju o njezinoj krinolini koja podsjeća na Elsinu iz animiranog filma ‘’Frozen’’ te o lebdenju iznad scene koje u potpunosti odgovara naslovu pjesme koju je izvodila. No, malo tko zna da je pjevačicu zadesila nesreća radi koje umalo nije nastupila na Eurosongu.
Kate se sve do prije tjedan dana oporavljala od teške infekcije noge koja se mogla kobno završiti. Njezino stanje je bilo toliko kritično da joj je prijetila amputacija noge kako bi izbjegla smrt, napisala je na svom Instagram profilu.
DON’T PANIC! This was a few weeks ago. I came back from Europe with a very serious infection which can end in amputation or even death. All from a blister. Anyone who has worn them knows high heels can can kill – but I never took it literally. I was stuck in this bed for the best part of a week. When I realised how serious it was I was pretty panicked and frankly, upset. The last few months have been a whirlwind of activity. Every day was chockas with some kind of preparation. I was sprinting towards May, getting my ‘pop Olympics’ brain on, and utterly unprepared to have all my plans derailed by such unexpectedly shitty luck. The first couple of days in hospital passed in a blur of needles, pain killers, and Netflix and tears (not a euphemism). But then this strange sense of calm settled over me. I gave up trying to control everything. I had no choice. I just pressed ‘pause’. If this were a movie, cue character-development montage over Ball Park Music’s “Surrender”. Keir and Ernie came to visit me every day. Keir was on single parent duties. Again. I caught the look of envy on his face when they arrived to see me snuggled up watching Ru Paul’s Drag Race, in the middle of the day, in bed, shamelessly. This soon gave way to his usual legendary amount of empathy (he told me to write that). I’m mobile again now. In sneakers. The doctor ordered me to go to a ‘funky’ orthopaedic shoe store. You better believe I was pretty skeptical about that. Actually that’s a post for another day. But the sense of calm has persisted. Occasionally I’ll be visited by that familiar needy voice whispering ‘Why not have a quick look at the YouTube comments under your song?’ Now my new friend, the calm one, steps in and says ‘Uh, no Kate. Just, don’t.’ I’ve been reading ‘Radical Acceptance’ by Tara Brach and she makes a very compelling case for being forced to press pause. And sometimes the only thing that will make you do it is a minor disaster. In heels. PS The diagnosis was cellulitis from an infected blister. It’s the same disease Hilary Swank got while training for Million-Dollar baby so it’s definitely the most glamorous foot infection going around. #eurovision
‘’Došla sam iz Europe s vrlo ozbiljnom infekcijom koja je mogla završiti amputacijom noge. Pa čak i smrću. A sve zbog žulja. Svatko tko je nosio cipele s visokom petom, zna da mogu ‘ubijati’, ali nisam mislila doslovno. Veći dio tjedna sam provela u krevetu. Kada sam shvatila koliko je ozbiljna situacija, uspaničila sam se. Posljednjih nekoliko mjeseci imam gomilu aktivnosti. Svaki dan nešto novo. Nisam mislila na to da bi moji planovi mogli biti uništeni nesretnim okolnostima.
Prvih nekoliko dana u bolnici mi je u magli, a sve je u znaku igala, lijekova protiv bolova, Netflixa i suza. Ali onda me preplavio neobičan osjećaj mira . Odustala sam od pokušaja kontrole svega. Nisam imala izbora. Samo sam pritisnula ’tipku za pauzu’… Keir i Ernie posjećivali su me svaki dan. Moj suprug u potpunosti je preuzeo brigu za našega sina…’’, napisala je Kate.
