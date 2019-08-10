U VRUĆIM HLAČICAMA, BOSONOGA I BEZ GRUDNJAKA: Žanamari izazovnim fotkama opet provocira – ‘Obaraš od seksepila’

Žanamari na sebi ima vruće hlačice od jeansa i sivi rupičasti pleteni topić, u jednoj ruci drži sandale, a u drugoj čašu s osvježavajućim napitkom
Pjevačica Žanamari Perčić svoje pratitelje na Instagramu počastila je još jednim setom seksi fotografija. U svojoj najnovijoj objavi lijepa brineta sjedi na slamnatoj stolici u zavodljivoj pozi.
Žanamari na sebi ima vruće hlačice od jeansa i sivi rupičasti pleteni topić koji je istaknuo njezine bujne grudi. U jednoj ruci drži sandale, a u drugoj čašu s osvježavajućim napitkom. Glavu je zavodljivo zabacila u stranu.
“Vodi me na odmor”, napisala je uz fotografiju.
Njezini fanovi su oduševljeni te su joj poručili kako je lijepa i seksepilna.
“Tako si lijepa. Diva”, “Skoro pa savršena”, “Obaraš od seksepila”, “Zgodna maca”, “Opaka riba”, “Topi led”, “Stvarno si ženo predivna”, “Najljepša Hrvatica”, “To je savršena fotka, raj za oči…”, neki su od komentara.
‘Holy Cow’ Been exposed to prejudice my whole life, as a woman, as a working mom, as a musician… Been advocating against it for like forever, stayed open minded, always accepting everyones differences and given people a chance no matter what i’ve ‘heard’ or read about them. I trust only my heart. People fear snakes because of a prejudice. Not talking about fear of being bitten, but a fear of stories people associated them with in some cultures. Gave her labels and made her a symbol of something she doesn’t even know about. It’s just an animal like any other, surviving in this world, protecting herself as she knows best with what evolution gave her. Cows for example were far more lucky in the prejudice department just cause they produce milk that we steal every day. Giving them the ‘Holy’ label didn’t stop the world from eating them. It’s way better though to be feared of than digested 😂 Anyway, I wanna start afresh and give this lil’ snake a real chance and admire her as she is. No labels attached. Wearing ‘her’ on my body is my personal shield from closed minded people. She’ll keep ‘em away from me, protecting me from negativity and poisonous people. This way my snake is actually my Guardian Angel. With all due respect to the Holy Cows 🙌🏼. How crazy is that? Just as crazy as I am. 😘 📸 by @joshuamacks
