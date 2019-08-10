Pravilnik upotrebi kolačića
Portal Net.hr unaprijedio je politiku privatnosti i korištenja takozvanih cookiesa, u skladu s novom europskom regulativom. Cookiese koristimo kako bismo mogli pružati našu online uslugu, analizirati korištenje sadržaja, nuditi oglašivačka rješenja, kao i za ostale funkcionalnosti koje ne bismo mogli pružati bez cookiesa. Daljnjim korištenjem ovog portala pristajete na korištenje cookiesa. Ovdje možete saznati više o zaštiti privatnosti i postavkama cookiesa
Shvaćam
Freemail Prijavi se

Vijesti

Crna kronika Hrvatska Kultura Novac Svijet Znanost

Sport

Hokej Klub boraca Košarka Na rubu sporta Nogomet OI 2016 Ostali sportovi Rukomet Skijanje Tenis Rezultati.com

Webcafe

Astronet Cura dana Dečko dana Dnevni horoskop Fora dana Forwarduše Komnetar Overkloking Planet X Svaštara Vic dana

Hot

#lijepenase Film Glazba Sexy TV Zvijezde

Magazin

Brak&veze Dom&vrt HotSpots Kuhinja Kvizovi Lijepi naši Ljepota Ljubimci Moda Muffini Putovanja Roditeljstvo Zdravlje Zdravlje i ljepota Životne ispovijesti

Tehnoklik

Gadgeti Mobile Technobiz Vijesti Web & social

Auto

Automoto automoto-sport Bicikli Funmobil Nova vozila Techmobil Vijesti
Sanjarica
Recepti
Webshop
Zvijezde

'TOPI LED'

U VRUĆIM HLAČICAMA, BOSONOGA I BEZ GRUDNJAKA: Žanamari izazovnim fotkama opet provocira – ‘Obaraš od seksepila’

Foto: Instagram/Žanamari Perčić Autor: Hot.hr 20:46 10.08.2019

Žanamari na sebi ima vruće hlačice od jeansa i sivi rupičasti pleteni topić, u jednoj ruci drži sandale, a u drugoj čašu s osvježavajućim napitkom

Pjevačica Žanamari Perčić svoje pratitelje na Instagramu počastila je još jednim setom seksi fotografija. U svojoj najnovijoj objavi lijepa brineta sjedi na slamnatoj stolici u zavodljivoj pozi.

Žanamari na sebi ima vruće hlačice od jeansa i sivi rupičasti pleteni topić koji je istaknuo njezine bujne grudi. U jednoj ruci drži sandale, a u drugoj čašu s osvježavajućim napitkom. Glavu je zavodljivo zabacila u stranu.

View this post on Instagram

Take me to vacay 🤩🙌🏼

A post shared by Žanamari Perčić (@zanamari) on

“Vodi me na odmor”, napisala je uz fotografiju.

Njezini fanovi su oduševljeni te su joj poručili kako je lijepa i seksepilna.

“Tako si lijepa. Diva”, “Skoro pa savršena”, “Obaraš od seksepila”, “Zgodna maca”, “Opaka riba”, “Topi led”, “Stvarno si ženo predivna”, “Najljepša Hrvatica”, “To je savršena fotka, raj za oči…”, neki su od komentara.

View this post on Instagram

‘Holy Cow’ Been exposed to prejudice my whole life, as a woman, as a working mom, as a musician… Been advocating against it for like forever, stayed open minded, always accepting everyones differences and given people a chance no matter what i’ve ‘heard’ or read about them. I trust only my heart. People fear snakes because of a prejudice. Not talking about fear of being bitten, but a fear of stories people associated them with in some cultures. Gave her labels and made her a symbol of something she doesn’t even know about. It’s just an animal like any other, surviving in this world, protecting herself as she knows best with what evolution gave her. Cows for example were far more lucky in the prejudice department just cause they produce milk that we steal every day. Giving them the ‘Holy’ label didn’t stop the world from eating them. It’s way better though to be feared of than digested 😂 Anyway, I wanna start afresh and give this lil’ snake a real chance and admire her as she is. No labels attached. Wearing ‘her’ on my body is my personal shield from closed minded people. She’ll keep ‘em away from me, protecting me from negativity and poisonous people. This way my snake is actually my Guardian Angel. With all due respect to the Holy Cows 🙌🏼. How crazy is that? Just as crazy as I am. 😘 📸 by @joshuamacks

A post shared by Žanamari Perčić (@zanamari) on

View this post on Instagram

Breaking the habit. #breakingthehabit

A post shared by Žanamari Perčić (@zanamari) on

View this post on Instagram

Sunproof vampire.

A post shared by Žanamari Perčić (@zanamari) on

Foto: Instagram/Žanamari Perčić Autor: Hot.hr 20:46 10.08.2019

Najčitanije

Najnovije

RTL play

Imaš komentar?

Još iz rubrike

Pročitajte i ovo

Povratak na Net.hr