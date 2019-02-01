U JAVNOST PROCURILA RIJETKA FOTOGRAFIJA TINEJDŽERICE MEGHAN: ‘Plastična kirurgija čini čuda’

Meghanina prijateljica iz srednjoškolskih dana na Instagramu je objavila fotografiju koja je izazvala lavinu komentara
Katherine McPhee, srednjoškolska prijateljica vojvotkinje od Sussexa, na Instagramu je objavila njihovu zajedničku fotografiju iz tinejdžerskih dana. “Meghan i ja smo u mladosti zajedno nastupile u mjuziklu. Ona je postala vojvotkinja od Sussexa, a ja zvijezda ‘West Enda’. Što se mene tiče, vodimo jednak život”, napisala je uz fotografiju na kojoj pozira s Meghan Markle te izazvala lavinu reakcija.
Tvrde da je operirala nos
Naime, pratitelji su primijetili da vojvotkinja danas ima drugačiji nos nego na fotografiji. “Sve što ja vidim je korekcija nosa”, “Evo dokaza da je operirala nos”, “Meghan je svoj nos korirgirala tako da sliči Harryjevom”, “Plastična kirurgija čini čuda”, bili su neki od komentara.
Bilo je i onih koji su stali u obranu vojvotkinje. “Čemu tolika ljubomora?”, “Ne vidim svrhu ove fotografije”, “Ovo nije nimalo laskava fotografija i očito je da je išla na operaciju”, komentirali su fanovi.
Katherine i Meghan zajedno su odrastale u Los Angelesu, a trenutno obje žive u Londonu. Katherine se i dalje bavi glumom.
