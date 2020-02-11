Pravilnik o upotrebi kolačića
Vijesti

KAKVA TRANSFORMACIJA

U GODINU DANA IZGUBILA JE 45 KILOGRAMA: Adele u pripijenoj haljini leopard uzorka izgleda kao druga osoba

Foto: AFP Autor: Hot.hr 09:25 11.02.2020

Pjevačica je navodno na strogoj dijeti i uzima samo 1000 kalorija dnevno

U moru poznatih na sinoćnjoj zabavi nakon dodjele Oscara našla se i Adele koja je u uskoj haljini leopard uzorka bila neprepoznatljiva. Britanska pjevačica navodno je na strogoj dijeti od samo 1000 kalorija dnevno i pije prirodne sokove. U godinu dana izgubila je čak 45 kilograma. Adele je počela skidati kilograme nakon turbulentnog razvoda, a mnogi tvrde da je brzom mršavljenju pridonio i stres.

Fotografija sa zabave brzo se proširila društvenim mrežama.

SLAVNI PJEVAČ OSTAVIO NAPOJNICU OD 13.400 KUNA: Iznenađeni konobar; ‘On je najbolja osoba na svijetu’

A ovako je Adele izgledala prije nešto više od godinu dana.

PROCURILE FOTKE ADELE NAKON DRASTIČNOG GUBITKA KILOGRAMA; LJUDI SU ZATEČENI: ‘Je li moguće da je to ona?!’

View this post on Instagram

This is 31…thank fucking god 💀 30 tried me so hard but I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all. No matter how long we’re here for life is constant and complicated at times. I’ve changed drastically in the last couple years and I’m still changing and that’s okay. 31 is going to be a big ol’ year and I’m going to spend it all on myself. For the first time in a decade I’m ready to feel the world around me and look up for once. Be kind to yourself people we’re only human, go slow, put your phone down and laugh out loud at every opportunity. Learning to REALLY truly love yourself is it, and I’ve only just realized that that is more than enough. I’ll learn to love you lot eventually 😂 Bunch of fucking savages, 30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you. Chin up eh ❤️

A post shared by Adele (@adele) on

View this post on Instagram

#COYS ❤️

A post shared by Adele (@adele) on

