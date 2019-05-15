TYRA BANKS POZIRALA U BIKINIJU I ZAPALILA INSTAGRAM: Rasna ljepotica reprizirala editorijal iz 90-ih, fotke su bombastične

Tyra je na snimanju na Bahamima pozirala u istom bikiniju kao i prije 22 godine
Tyra Banks je na prvoj naslovnici magazina “Sports Illustrated Swimsuit” osvanula davne 1996. godine. Na njoj se pojavila s kolegicom Valerijom Mazzom, a godinu dana kasnije pozirala je samostalno. Sada, 22 godine kasnije, odlučila je reprizirati legendarni editorijal na Bahamima, i to u istom bikiniju u kojemu je pozirala i 1997. godine.
Fotografijama se pohvalila na društvenim mrežama, a fanovi se nisu mogli nadiviti njezinoj zavidnoj liniji i raskošnim oblinama. “Mislila sam da moram izgledati isto kao te davne 1997… Bila sam uvjerena da će ‘Sports Illustrated’ zahtijevati od mene da smršavim barem 13 kilograma… Ali nisam i neću. Umjesto dijete, ja sam ‘navalila’ na sladoled! I nije mi žao! Obožavam ga i ne mogu mu odoljeti kad ga ‘čujem kako me zove’ iz mamina zamrzivača”, rekla je Tyra.
Poručila je ženama da se ne opterećuju kilogramima i konfekcijskim brojevima. “Na kraju krajeva, mali konfekcijski broj nije mjerilo ženske ljepote. Da, trebamo vježbati, uzimati vitamine i čuvati zdravlje, ali nekad se moramo i počastiti, bez osjećaja krivnje”, ohrabrila ih je.
I gotta be real with you and admit that this is one of my favorite photos that I took for @si_swimsuit. I think it’s because it harkens back to a time in fashion right before my prime. The 1980s. That era of modeling was all about swimsuits that cut very high up on the leg – so high it almost reached their armpits – ha! And I can remember looking at Sports Illustrated swimsuit shoots when I was still a youngin’ and thinking, wow, that’s sooooo cool! I never thought that I would be bold enough to wear something like this and it’s crazy because this was the first shot that we did on the very first day at the crack of dawn in the morning. But I was ready. Ready do something different. Ready to do something DARING. Ready to pay homage to the supermodels of the 80s who worked their asses off to lay the foundation for me and future generations to soar! #BanX
I was hoping the sun would be shining bright and shining far with me coming back into the modeling game. But no. On that first shot on that Bahamian beach, the sun was acting all shy and hiding behind a massive cloud. But we started to shoot anyway and the pictures were pretty cool, but kinda more Quiet Fierce. But then… some wind kicked up and those clouds started to move and the sun showed her pretty smile! This photo is that moment. And boy oh boy, you shoulda heard @si_swimsuit editor @mj_day screams of joy! She was so happy, I bet they heard her squeals in Cuba! I wanted to join in and applaud the sunshine and throw my hands in the air too but ummmm…. ☀️👏🏽🚫 #BanX
Remember the 10 year challenge every one was doing on social? The one where you posted a photo of yourself now next to a photo of yourself 10 years ago? Well, I guess this is my @si_swimsuit 22 year challenge. Scroll the pic to see. But to me, it’s not just about what I’m looking like. It’s about what I’m FEELING like. Back then, I knew I had a plan to do more than model. I knew I wanted to make a difference. I knew I had a calling to do more than for just myself. I just didn’t know HOW I was gonna do it. Today, 22 years later, I rise out of bed everyday to show that yes, a woman who was a model (and is now a model again!) can indeed be powerful beyond pictures. Can indeed be a strong leader in changing the world’s perceptions of narrowly defined beauty. Can indeed be an example for others to follow so I can sit back one day when I’m old and gray to enjoy the things that YOU are doing to push my mission further than I ever dreamed possible. Yeah, my 22 year challenge has a whole ‘nother meaning beyond what you just SEE. #BanX
One thing that was very important for me with my return to @si_swimsuit modeling was to give other people life changing opportunities. @mj_day and I were committed to also highlighting swimsuit designers of color. So while I may look like I’m just trying to be as fierce as I can be for the camera, I’m really trying to make this photo pop off the page so that @jai_nice and @klosetenvy get the recognition they have been working so hard for and truly deserve. I mean, a swimsuit with a garter attached?! The first I have ever seen! Innovation at its best. 👊🏽 #BanX #ForTheCulture
