TURBULENTNI DANI ZA KATY PERRY: Prije tri dana otkrila da je trudna, a sada su ju ‘dotukle’ tužne vijesti

Pjevačica je u nedjelju na društvenim mrežama objavila da čeka prvo dijete sa zaručnikom Orlandom Bloomom
Samo tri dana nakon što je otkrila da je trudna, Katy Perry objavila je na društvenim mrežama da je njena baka Ann Pearl preminula u 99. godini života.
Pjevačica je bila jako vezana uz baku, a od nje se oprostila na dirljiv način. Posvetila joj je koncert u Melbourneu i napisala emotivnu objavu na Instagramu.
Shrvana pjevačica i dirljivi oproštaj
“Ne znam kada duša prelazi u novi oblik, postoji li zagrobni život i čekaonica za sve koji odlaze i dolaze. Pitam se da li će duša koja će doći u moj svijet dobiti poljubac u čelo od moje drage bake koja je napustila zemlju jučer. Duboko se nadam da hoće”, napisala je 35-godišnja Katy koja će u ljetnim mjesecima postati majka.
I don’t know when a soul enters a new vehicle but if there is an afterlife where there’s a waiting room of the coming and going my mind wonders if the soul that is waiting to come into my world is getting a kiss on the forehead from my sweet Grandma that departed this earth yesterday. My heart hopes so. If she is able to speak with the soul in waiting the conversation would probably include “are sure you wanna pick this wild group?!” There would most definitely be some sarcasm, a witty quip or two… tbh grandma probably had a glass of her favorite blush wine ready upon arrival to this afterlife… and a most fashionable look, jewels included, naturally. A lot of what I am is because of my father… and he is because of her. She started it all, as she used to remind us and I’m so grateful she did. Family… is there to show us what love can be… sometimes that journey of finding the love is tough to get to AND through but if you can open your heart and let the light lead the way you will find that incomparable love. Ann Pearl Hudson was a fighter. She survived the Great Depression, raised 3 kids on her own as a seamstress, making G strings for showgirls and other such characters in Vegas. She was always authentically herself, funny and full of all the sweet cozy things you think of when you think of grandmas. She gave me crisp dollar bills in hallmark cards, she let us eat her favorite almond cookies from the 99 cent store while we asked questions about the different fans she had displayed on her walls. She was a wonderful grandma and I will forever carry some of her in me. When my whit comes out, that’s Ann. When my authenticity comes out, that’s Ann. When my stubbornness comes out, hell, that’s Ann. When my fighter spirit comes out, that’s Ann. When my style comes out, that’s Ann. May she rest in deep peace and kiss the forehead of the soul to come and let them know everything is gonna be OK, especially now that they have gained an angel to look over them ♥️♠️
“Ann Pearl Harbor bila je borac. Preživjela je Veliku gospodarsku krizu, odgojila troje djece radeći kao krojačica i šivajući tangice za djevojke koje su nastupale u Vegasu. Uvijek je bila svoja, duhovita i ispunjena onim slatkim stvarima na koje vam padnu na pamet kada razmišljate o bakama. Bila je divna baka i uvijek ću ju nositi u sebi. Kada izađe moj humor, to je Ann. Kada sam originalna, to je Ann. Kada sam tvrdoglava, to je Ann. Kada sam borbena, to je Ann. Kada pokažem svoj stil, to je Ann. Neka počiva u miru i poljubi čelo duše koja nam dolazi i neka joj kaže da će sve biti u redu, posebno sada kada ima anđela koji će ju čuvati”, stoji u nastavku.
Katy je u spotu za pjesmu ‘Never Worn White’ otkrila će ona i njen zaručnik Orlando Bloom čekaju svoje prvo dijete. Glumac iz braka s manekenkom Mirandom Kerr već ima devetogodišnjeg sina Flynna.
