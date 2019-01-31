TRENERICA KIM KARDASHIAN ŠOKIRALA FOTOGRAFIJAMA: Pokazala kako joj je izgledala stražnjica prije, a kako izgleda danas

Kako često navodi u svojim objavama, njezine vježbe se baziraju na čučnjevima, iskoraku, dizanju utega…
Melissa Alcantara, poznata kao fitnes trenerica Kim Kardashian, ostavila je obožavatelje bez teksta novom fotografijom te još jednom potvrdila zašto baš ona brine o stražnjici Kim Kardashian.
Njezin put do savršenog tijela trajao je 6 godina, a danas kaže kako, iako ima istu težinu kao prije, njezino tijelo ima potpuno drugačiji oblik.
Baš zato pokazala je fotografiju svoje stražnjice iz 2012. te onu iz 2018. godine.
Koja je tajna?
Kako često navodi u svojim objavama, njezine vježbe se baziraju na čučnjevima, iskoraku, dizanju utega… Koliko su njezine metode omiljene govori i pozamašan broj pratitelja, kojih je preko 50 tisuća bilo oduševljeno njezinom stražnjicom te su označili kako im se sviđa.
6 years of trial and error 6 years of trying, failing, succeeding 6 years of obstacles, doubts, triumphs Of several plateaus Of changing programs Of maybe I need to do this or more of that Of this protein powder or that supplement 🙄 6 years of thinking all the fitness chicks on instagram were drug free and there was something I was doing wrong, something I was missing THIS IS REALITY THIS IS NORMAL If this is you, YOURE ON THE RIGHT PATH. One thing I never did was quit, this is what separates the ones who get what they want from the ones who get what they get. : : : #tbt #transformation #weightlosstransformation #weightlossjourney #bodybuilding #beautiful #chickswholift #gainz #fit #inspire #fitness #dedication #consistency #discipline
If you give someone your power they will take it and only you are to blame. Don’t abandon yourself when you need you the most. : : : #sundaythoughts #discipline #sundayfunday #bootyfordays #bootypics #bootylicious🍑 #beach #beachbody #beachlife #california #love #selflove #empoweringwomen #bodygoals #bodybuilding #beautiful #consistency #gainz #dedication
My focus this year is saying NO, no to things and feelings that just don’t serve me anymore. When you say no to people and things and even to yourself in the process of bettering yourself wether it’s emotionally, mentally or physically you will see their true intentions, you will see your own intentions by the way they react or how you respond. If they understand and stay and help you in your endeavors, you will grow and they will grow and be part of your ever evolving life and vice versa. If they (people, things, even your own feelings) can’t handle your no’s then they will slowly but surely disappear and it’s not a bad thing it just means at this point the path splits and that’s ok. This is true for anything, jobs, friends, relationships. The more you say NO to external things that may not be the best for you, the more YES’s will open up in your life. And the more empowered you will feel to do the things that make you a better you. Saying no doesn’t make you an asshole, it just means you’re putting YOU first and the people, things, jobs, feelings that care will stick around and watch you slay. : : : #fit #fitness #fitfam #fitspo #beautiful #natural #inspiration #fitnessmotivation #fitnessgirl #dedication #love #chickswholift #loveyourself #inspire #empowerment #trainhard #gym #wbff #bodybuilding #gainz
Squats on squats on squats on Hip Thrusts! Can’t get better than that. This leg day brutalized me, it’ll definitely tests your ability to go past your point of comfort, that 1-2 reps at the end where you feel like the weight may come crashing down on you but you just won’t let it, those are the reps that make change, that take you to the next level. So if it isn’t leg day today then maybe it should be 🤷🏽♀️ It’s Leg Day Bruh ✨5×6 Done in a circuit, 10 sec rest between each exercise, 3 minute rest between each circuit✨ ⚡️Quad squat – elevated heels about 3-4 inches, 4 seconds down then power up 10 SECOND REST ⚡️High Bar Squat – 3 seconds down then power up 10 SECONDS REST ⚡️Low Bar Squat – 2 seconds down the power up NEXT ⚡️Hip Thrusts – 5×10, 1 minutes rest between sets. 2 seconds lowering down then power up, hold at the top position for 1 sec. make sure you’re looking forward and chin is tucked throughout the movement. NEXT ⚡️Abduction – 3×20 fluid motion, keep the tension. Point toes outward and lead with heels, lean forward on machine extend your arms but don’t hold on. Focus on using your booty! : : : #bootybuilding #goals #squats #legdayworkout #legday #gainz #bootyfordays #bootygainz #fit #fitness #inspire #dedication #bootyworkout #trainhard #liftweights #fitfam #wod #hipthrust #women #
