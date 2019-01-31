TRENERICA KIM KARDASHIAN ŠOKIRALA FOTOGRAFIJAMA: Pokazala kako joj je izgledala stražnjica prije, a kako izgleda danas

View this post on Instagram

6 years of trial and error 6 years of trying, failing, succeeding 6 years of obstacles, doubts, triumphs Of several plateaus Of changing programs Of maybe I need to do this or more of that Of this protein powder or that supplement 🙄 6 years of thinking all the fitness chicks on instagram were drug free and there was something I was doing wrong, something I was missing THIS IS REALITY THIS IS NORMAL If this is you, YOURE ON THE RIGHT PATH. One thing I never did was quit, this is what separates the ones who get what they want from the ones who get what they get. : : : #tbt #transformation #weightlosstransformation #weightlossjourney #bodybuilding #beautiful #chickswholift #gainz #fit #inspire #fitness #dedication #consistency #discipline