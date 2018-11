TKO JE ZAPRAVO BIO STAN LEE? Punio je bočice s tintom za strip crtače, a svoju suprugu ju nacrtao prije nego što ju je upoznao

View this post on Instagram

Exelsior!!! 🕷🕷🕷🕷🕷 RIP Stan Lee 28 December 1922 – 12 November 2018 🕸🕸🕸🕸🕸🕸🕸🕸🕸 And RIP Joan Lee 5 February 1922 – 6 July 2017 🏵🏵🏵🏵🏵 Both Alive and kicking ass for almost 100 years, Partners in crime and superheroes for 69 years.🕷🏵 Thanks Sir for all the marvellous mutant love x⚛ life and love goals xx respect. #stanlee #joanlee #marvel #marvelcomics #comics #boss #theog #love #mutants #superheroes #silversurfer #withgreatpowercomesgreatresponsibility #dowhatyoulovewithwhoyoulove Images:assorted photos of Stan and Joan Lee…photographers anonymous….SILVER SURFER Vol.2, #1 (June 1982) Art by John Byrne