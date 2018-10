TINA TURNER ŠOKIRALA SVOJOM PRIČOM: ‘Seks s njim bio je poput silovanja, a za prvu bračnu noć odveo me u bordel’

View this post on Instagram

TINA TURNER REVEALS DISTURBING WEDDING NIGHT WITH IKE. Story courtesy: BBC News. Legendary American singer Tina Turner has described how she was forced to watch a live sex show on the night she married blues musician Ike Turner. She told the Mail on Sunday the "experience was so disturbing… I suppressed it, scratched it out". Tina was 22 when she married Ike, and they went on to become a famous husband-and-wife R&B act. But she later revealed she had suffered years of abuse at his hands. After they divorced she had a string of hits. As a solo artist, Tina Turner has sold more than 200 million albums and singles worldwide. Now aged 78, she lives in Switzerland, having married her long-time partner, music producer Edwin Bach, there in 2013. Ike Turner died in 2007 at 76. He had struggled for many years with drug addiction.