TIA MAMIĆ POZIRALA SA SUPRUGOM, PA TOTALNO ZADIVILA FANOVE: Otkrila im je i kako je proslavila rođendan

👁👁 Hey, where did we go? Days when the rains came Down in the hollow Playin' a new game Laughing and a running hey, hey Skipping and a jumping In the misty morning fog with Our hearts a thumpin' and you My brown-eyed girl You, my brown-eyed girl Whatever happened To Tuesday and so slow? Going down the old mine With a transistor radio Standing in the sunlight laughing Hiding behind a rainbow's wall Slipping and sliding All along the waterfall, with you My brown-eyed girl You, my brown-eyed girl Do you remember when we used to sing Sha la la la la la la la la la la te da Just like that Sha la la la la la la la la la la te da, la te da So hard to find my way Now that I'm all on my own I saw you just the other day My, how you have grown Cast my memory back there, Lord Sometimes I'm overcome thinking 'bout Making love in the green grass Behind the stadium with you My brown-eyed girl You, my brown-eyed girl Do you remember when we used to sing Sha la la la la la la la la la la te da Sha la la la la la la la la la la te da, la te da (Bit by bit, by bit, by bit, by bit, by bit) (Sha la la la la la la, la te da, la te da Sha la la la la la la la la la la te da, la te da (La te da, da da da da da da da da) Whats your jam today ?