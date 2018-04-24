THE ROCK POSTAO OTAC JOŠ JEDNE DJEVOJČICE: ‘Otkad sam bio na porodu, još više se divim ženama’

Slavni glumac je bio sa suprugom na porodu. Dobili su još jednu djevojčicu. Rocku je to treće dijete.
Dwayne Johnson zvan The Rock je postao otac trećeg djeteta, drugog sa suprugom Lauren Hashian. I ovoga puta je riječ o djevojčici.
“Tiana Gia Johnson je došla na ovaj svijet kao sila prirode i njezina mama je izdržala trudove i rodila je kao istinska rock-zvijezda”, napisao je glumac uz fotografiju na kojoj drži malenu u naručju.
Skin to skin. Our mana. Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world. Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar. I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there. Word to the wise gentlemen, it’s critical to be by your lady’s head when she’s delivering, being as supportive as you can.. holding hands, holding legs, whatever you can do. But, if you really want to understand the single most powerful and primal moment life will ever offer – watch your child being born. Its a life changer and the respect and admiration you have for a woman, will forever be boundless. And to my third and youngest daughter, Tiana Gia – like I did when your two older sisters Simone Alexandra and Jasmine Lia were born, you have my word, I’ll love, protect, guide and make ya laugh for the rest of my life. Your crazy dad has many responsibilities and wears many hats in this big ol’ world, but being your dad will always be the one I’m most proud to wear. Oh and one more thing.. you’re gonna love rollin’ in daddy’s pick up truck. #TianaGiaJohnson🌺 #3rdDaughter #BlessesAndGratefulMan #ImInTROUBLE
The Rock je bio na porodu i pružao potporu supruzi.
“Blagoslovljen sam i ponosan što sam donio još jednu snažnu djevojčicu na ovaj svijet”, napisao je glumac te objasnio da je odrastao okružen snažnim ženama punima ljubavi i da je njima okružen čitavog života, no gledanje poroda je u njemu izazvalo novu razinu divljenja.
“Teško je izraziti novu razinu ljubavi, poštovanja i divljenja koju imam za Lauren i sve ostale mame na svijetu”, kaže The Rock. Zaključio je da bi svi muškarci trebali pomoći svojim suprugama tijekom poroda i “držati ruke, noge, što god treba”.
