TATJANA CAMERON TAJČI O NOVOJ LJUBAVI NAKON SMRTI SUPRUGA: ‘On je izuzetan glazbenik i divna duša…’

View this post on Instagram

It’s been so gloomy and rainy and February-ish and I like how people are posting their summer pics on IG to counteract that. So…. I looked through my library and found this one from a photoshoot with Danko Puttar (cca 2013). I’m wearing a dress from The Secret Ingredient store. . . My photographer liked the stone and the grass. And I loved the sign in the background that asked people to help save a local landmark: “Help a priceless asset in need before it’s too late.” But when I sat in front of it, it became hilarious and tragic 😂😂😂 I laughed and laughed and laughed 🤦‍♀️. . #tuesdaylaugh #imhappy #donttakeyourselftooseriously