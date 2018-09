‘TATA VELIKOG SRCA’ ISTUKAO SUPRUGU? Zvijezda američkog Supertalenta uhićena zbog obiteljskog nasilja

View this post on Instagram

Such an honer tonight to perform a song written for me by @garthbrooks ….Seriously some things are better then a million bucks! My family and i have been incredibly impacted by this entire experience. This song is my anthem, the perfect finale song. Now he’s delivering @agt fans a free download of his new album ‘Triple Live,’ via @amazonmusic: Amazon.com/garthbrooks #agt @iveyketterer