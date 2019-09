TAMNA STRANA PRESTIŽNE NAGRADE: Slavna glumica otkrila skandaloznu istinu oko dodjele Oskara

View this post on Instagram

Oscars, 1993. #FBF Tim: In the spirit of the red ribbons being worn here this evening, we’d like to call attention to 266 Haitians who are being held at Guantanamo Bay by the United States government. Their crime: testing positive for the HIV virus. Me: On their behalf and all the people living with HIV in this country, we’d like to ask our governing officials in Washington to admit that HIV is not a crime and to admit these people into the United States. Thank you.