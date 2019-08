TAJČI OŽIVLJAVA KARIJERU SA SESTROM? Objavila zajedničku fotografiju i natuknula zanimljivu vijest

View this post on Instagram

Sing me a song. A song of love. Or pain. Or happiness. Or hardship. A song of brokenness or a song of resilience. A song of rebellion or a song of acceptance. Sing whatever is in your heart. Sing it out loud. Without fear. I’m singing with you. Can’t you hear? ❤️🎶🎤 . . Singing at my favorite venue @legendarykimbros with David Langley was so comforting. The music was easy (David is such an amazing musician!!!) – and it was great to see so many friends show up for David and me – especially John and Shirley who came all the way from West Virginia!!! My heart is full – of gratitude and music and peace. Thank you all!!! 🙏🏻💕