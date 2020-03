TAJČI O STANJU U SAD-U ZBOG KORONAVIRUSA: ‘Police u trgovinama su prazne, nema smrznute hrane, ali ima kelja i poriluka’

View this post on Instagram

One thing that helps me to keep calm in these crazy times is to accept what I can’t control and focus on what I CAN control: follow the guidelines, stay home, practice social distancing, wash hands, check out on family and friends, be kind and helpful to others, be mindful, breathe, and send out positive vibes into the world. If you are struggling with anxiety, that’s ok too – it’s a normal reaction, so please don’t feel shame around it. But do reach for help and support (professional or from a trusted person who will listen and understand). This IS a serious pandemic, and we will get through it. I’m grateful for the segment on Croatia’s Morning show @dobro.jutro.hrvatska – which I did over Skype at 2 am CDT. ;) Stay safe everyone 😘 Hvala @daniel.delale za fotku 💕