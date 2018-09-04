Pravilnik upotrebi kolačića
Portal Net.hr unaprijedio je politiku privatnosti i korištenja takozvanih cookiesa, u skladu s novom europskom regulativom. Cookiese koristimo kako bismo mogli pružati našu online uslugu, analizirati korištenje sadržaja, nuditi oglašivačka rješenja, kao i za ostale funkcionalnosti koje ne bismo mogli pružati bez cookiesa. Daljnjim korištenjem ovog portala pristajete na korištenje cookiesa. Ovdje možete saznati više o zaštiti privatnosti i postavkama cookiesa
Shvaćam
Freemail Prijavi se

Vijesti

Crna kronika Hrvatska intervju tjedna Izbori 2016 Kultura Novac Svijet Znanost

Sport

Hokej Klub boraca Košarka Na rubu sporta Nogomet OI 2016 Ostali sportovi Rukomet Skijanje Tenis Rezultati.com

Žena net

#funfunfun Brak & veze Brzinski ručak Dizajn Instagrami koje pratimo Karijera & novac Kolumne Kultura na pauzi Kvizovi Lifestyle & hrana Moda Pitaj frajera Roditeljstvo Shopping vodič Tjedni odabir Zdravlje & ljepota Đubooks

Webcafe

Astronet Cura dana Dečko dana Dnevni horoskop Fora dana Forwarduše Komnetar Overkloking Planet X Svaštara Vic dana

Hot

#lijepenase Film Glazba Sexy TV Zvijezde

Magazin

Brak&veze Dom&vrt HotSpots Kuhinja Kvizovi Lijepi naši Ljepota Ljubimci Moda Muffini Putovanja Roditeljstvo Zdravlje Zdravlje i ljepota Životne ispovijesti

Tehnoklik

Gadgeti Mobile Technobiz Vijesti Web & social

Auto

Automoto automoto-sport Bicikli Funmobil Nova vozila Techmobil Vijesti
Sanjarica
Recepti
Webshop
Zvijezde

ODRŽAVA TEČAJEVE

TAJČI NAPRAVILA VELIKI ZAOKRET U KARIJERI: Postala je duhovni vođa, zove vas na kruzer i u Međugorje

Foto: Facebook Autor: Hot.hr 21:32 04.09.2018

Osam dana na luksuznom brodu s posjetom otocima, glazbom, sjajnom hranom, masažama uljem od lavande…

Tatiana Cameron Tajči 1990-ih je bila najveća pop zvijezda na ovim prostorima i pjevala “Hajde da ludujemo”. Danas je ta vrckava djevojka postala motivacijska govornica i certificirana životna trenerica, koja će sredinom listopada na kruzeru voditi osmodnevni tečaj duhovne transformacije.

Tatiana Cameron (Tajci) performed her hit song ‘Hajde Da Ludujemo” at the Eurovision song contest in 1990…She performed it again a couple of weeks ago in Zagreb before the Croatia-France World Cup Finals game. . And guess what? . The estimated 35,000 (yes, 35 THOUSAND) people who were in Zagreb’s main square to watch the game, knew the entire song and sang along with her (you may have seen that in a post we shared recently). . The love and appreciation of the ‘small things’ is something that is embedded in the Croatian culture. People sing together, eat together, and ‘do nothing’ together. The peace that comes along with this is incredible, and the inspiration and fulfillment that stems from this sense of community is invaluable. . Join us in October as we tour Croatia and sail the coast in a luxury sailboat, with a local celebrity who will not only show you around her home country, but teach you to transform your life along the way. See link in bio for more info. . . . . . . . #croatia #transformation #cruise #croatiatravel # coaching #personalgrowth #gratitude #lifecoach #lovecroatia #worldcup #inspiration #viral #instagood #musicforlife #musician #travel #travelphotography #motivation #croatiafulloflife

A post shared by Tajci (@tajcicameron) on

Polaznicima svoga transformacijskog krstarenja po jadranskoj obali pjevačica nudi radionice, seminare i glazbene performanse, a nakon više od tjedan dana “duhovne transformacije”, kao dodatnu opciju nudi i odlazak u Međugorje.

TAJČI ĆE VAM ZA 1200 KUNA POMOĆI RIJEŠITI PROBLEME: Predstavila program meditacije, možete platiti i na rate

Cijena na upit

“Osam dana na luksuznom brodu s posjetom otocima, glazbom, sjajnom hranom, masažama uljem od lavande i dnevnim transformacijskim sesijama”, piše na promotivnom letku krstarenja, a dodaje se kako će vam Tajči pomoći da ponovno otkrijete živjeti život za koji ste stvoreni.

Cijena tečaja nije poznata i dostupna je samo na upit, ali nešto slično je Todorićeva kći svojevremeno platila 16.000 kuna.

Foto: Facebook Autor: Hot.hr 21:32 04.09.2018

Promo

Imaš komentar?

Još iz rubrike

Pročitajte i ovo

Povratak na Net.hr