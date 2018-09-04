TAJČI NAPRAVILA VELIKI ZAOKRET U KARIJERI: Postala je duhovni vođa, zove vas na kruzer i u Međugorje

Osam dana na luksuznom brodu s posjetom otocima, glazbom, sjajnom hranom, masažama uljem od lavande…
Tatiana Cameron Tajči 1990-ih je bila najveća pop zvijezda na ovim prostorima i pjevala “Hajde da ludujemo”. Danas je ta vrckava djevojka postala motivacijska govornica i certificirana životna trenerica, koja će sredinom listopada na kruzeru voditi osmodnevni tečaj duhovne transformacije.
Tatiana Cameron (Tajci) performed her hit song 'Hajde Da Ludujemo" at the Eurovision song contest in 1990…She performed it again a couple of weeks ago in Zagreb before the Croatia-France World Cup Finals game. The estimated 35,000 (yes, 35 THOUSAND) people who were in Zagreb's main square to watch the game, knew the entire song and sang along with her. The love and appreciation of the 'small things' is something that is embedded in the Croatian culture. People sing together, eat together, and 'do nothing' together. The peace that comes along with this is incredible, and the inspiration and fulfillment that stems from this sense of community is invaluable. Join us in October as we tour Croatia and sail the coast in a luxury sailboat, with a local celebrity who will not only show you around her home country, but teach you to transform your life along the way.
Polaznicima svoga transformacijskog krstarenja po jadranskoj obali pjevačica nudi radionice, seminare i glazbene performanse, a nakon više od tjedan dana “duhovne transformacije”, kao dodatnu opciju nudi i odlazak u Međugorje.
TAJČI ĆE VAM ZA 1200 KUNA POMOĆI RIJEŠITI PROBLEME: Predstavila program meditacije, možete platiti i na rate
Cijena na upit
“Osam dana na luksuznom brodu s posjetom otocima, glazbom, sjajnom hranom, masažama uljem od lavande i dnevnim transformacijskim sesijama”, piše na promotivnom letku krstarenja, a dodaje se kako će vam Tajči pomoći da ponovno otkrijete živjeti život za koji ste stvoreni.
Sea Cruise and Retreat on luxury boat MS Paradis – with island hoping, live music, great food, daily sessions with Tajci, relaxation and detox techniques, massages, laughter, friendship and more…
Cijena tečaja nije poznata i dostupna je samo na upit, ali nešto slično je Todorićeva kći svojevremeno platila 16.000 kuna.
