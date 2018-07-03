TAJČI EMOTIVNIM STATUSOM RASPLAKALA FANOVE: ‘Ovo sam obećala pokojnom suprugu i to ću obećanje ispuniti’

‘Stajala sam u crkvi i pustila suze da se kotrljaju niz obraze, ali samo na trenutak’
Naša najveća zvijezda 1980-ih i ’90-ih na vrhuncu je slave otišla u Ameriku i ondje upoznala ljubav svog života, udala se i ostala. Tatjana Cameron Tajči sada je, nakon dugo vremena, došla u rodni Zagreb, i to baš uoči svoga 48. rođendana, koji je proslavila 1. srpnja.
S njom su došli i njezini sinovi Blais, Dante i Evan koje je, prema njezinim riječima na Instagramu, Zagreb oduševio, pogotovo njegova bogata kultura. Pjevačica je napisala posebno emotivan status ispod fotografije na kojoj je sa sinovima ispred crkve svete Katarine na Gornjem gradu.
The church was supposed to be closed today… but the door was opened and we walked in. I told the boys this is where Matthew and I got married… I stood in the back where on Dec 4, 1999 I held my father’s hand and giggled with him before I walked down the aisle to my groom. My boys stood back as I walked toward the altar alone. This time with both my father and my husband being gone… The silence of the empty church was heavy and sad. I stood there letting the tears run down my cheek but only for a moment. I had my three amazing sons there along with my best friend who was my maid of honor. I knew I had to let go of grief. It was a beautiful blessing to be there and be reminded of Matthew’s and mine love. I allowed myself to feel the pain that came with loosing him. But then I had to turn back to where the love is real and alive – so I hugged my boys and stepped out. Life goes on. Love lives on. I had made a promise to Matthew to find reasons for joy and go on living and loving, and I’ll keep that promise. (Like I kept the one I made in this church even through the hardest of our married days.) #lovecomeswithpain #zagreb #transformation #loveheals
Pustila je suzu
“Crkva je trebala biti zatvorena danas, ali vrata su bila otvorena kad smo došli i ušli smo. Rekla sam sinovima da je to crkva u kojoj smo se njihov tata Matthew i ja vjenčali. Sjetila sam se tog 4. prosinca 1999. kada sam s ocem pod ruku smješkajući se hodala prema svojem mladoženji. Dečki su stajali dok sam ja sama hodala prema oltaru, a sada su i moj otac i moj suprug pokojni. Tišina prazne crkve bila je teška i tužna. Stajala sam u crkvi i pustila suze da se kotrljaju niz obraze, ali samo na trenutak. Uz mene su bila moja tri predivna dečka i moja vjenčana kuma i znala sam da moram pustiti tu tugu”, prisjetila se Tajči i progovorila o obećanju koje je dala voljenom suprugu.
Voljet će i dalje
“Blagoslov je bio biti u crkvi koja podsjeća na našu ljubav. Dopustila sam sebi da osjetim tu bol koje je došla s njegovim gubitkom. Ali onda sam se okrenula ondje gdje je ljubav stvarna i živa i zagrlila sam svoje dečke i izišla. Život ide dalje. Ljubav živi i dalje. Obećala sam Matthewu da ću pronaći razlog za sreću i da ću nastaviti sa životom i da ću voljeti i dalje i to obećanje ću ispuniti. Ispunit ću to obećanje baš kao što sam se držala obećanja koje smo izrekli u ovoj crkvi i držala sam se toga i tijekom najtežih dana našeg braka”, zaključila je i rasplakala obožavatelje.
There are many gorgeous five star resorts all over the world. A few have that extra star which doesn’t show up on charts but makes ALL the difference! @falkensteineriadera is one of them!!! They made my birthday magical… (and all it took was the small little gesture that moved my boys and I deeply). Thank you! The cake was exquisite!
