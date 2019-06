SVIJET SE OPRAŠTA OD LEGENDE: Preminuo slavni Dr. John

Dr. John was a true Louisiana legend. He showed the world Louisiana's rich musical heritage, and his passion for music has left a mark on the industry unlike any other. @FirstLadyOfLA and I send our condolences to Dr. John's family during this difficult time. #lagov #lalege https://t.co/rh1k7DNnsG

— John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) June 6, 2019