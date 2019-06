SVIJET POTRESEN STRAVIČNOM SMRTI SLAVNOG BUBNJARA: Ubila ga vlastita djevojka?

View this post on Instagram

Lawrence Lo Leathers @lopicz was one of the most musical, swingingest, honest drummers out here. Whenever I saw him play, I learned a great deal more about accompaniment, feel, & touch. Conversation with him was always a pleasure, as well. He always gave me a lot to think about. Also, one of the most supportive musicians out here on the scene. Nowadays, there are so many that are so quick to discredit, downplay, & disrespect their peers, youngbloods, & elders. Not Lawrence. Always positive, supportive, & loving. We need more real ones like this, y'all. ❤ Rest well, soldier. You are greatly missed by us all. 🙏🏾 #riplawrenceloleathers🥁 #realonesonly #swingingest #drummerextraordinare