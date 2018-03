SVE ‘SLIKALA’ GUZOM: Slavnoj pjevačici usred seksi plesa skliznuo kostim pa svima pokazala golu stražnjicu

#Anastacia suffers a #disastrous #wardrobe #malfunction when her tiny dress reveals all during clumsy lift as she returns to the dance floor for the Italy's Strictly Come Dancing.#anastasia # wardrobe #wardrobemalfunction #disastrouswardrobemalfunction #strictlycomedancing #dance #dancing #italystrictlycomedancing #italy #salsa malfunction #salsadance #celebrities #celebrity

A post shared by Newsbhuzz (@newsbhuzz) on Mar 26, 2018 at 10:08am PDT