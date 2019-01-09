SUSAN BOYLE SE VRATILA NA POZORNICU: Danas je ne biste prepoznali, a našla je i dečka

Susan je postala planetarno popularna nakon što je osvojila drugo mjesto u showu “Britain’s Got Talent”
Susan Boyle, bivša finalistica britanskog “Supertalenta”, nakon devet godina stanke vratila se na pozornicu za potrebe snimanja showa “America’s Got Talent: The Champions”, prenosi bbc. Škotska pjevačica postala je planetarno popularna nakon što je osvojila drugo mjesto u trećoj sezoni showa “Britain’s Got Talent” u kojemu je izvela hit “Wild Horses”. “Jedino što ti želim reći je da mi je apsolutna čast i zadovoljstvo što sjedim ovdje večeras i imam vas priliku slušati. Vi zaista imate anđeoski glas”, rekla joj je tada Mel B, članica žirija i bivša “Spajsica”.
Susan je danas neprepoznatljiva. Osim što je smršavila, našla je i dečka kojeg skriva od očiju javnosti. Ako je suditi po britanskim medijima, riječ je o jednom američkom liječniku. Njihova veza izašla je na vidjelo prije par godina. Kako je prenio Dailymail, Susan nije željela puno otkrivati o njemu, no priznala je da su približno istih godina te da su u ozbiljnoj vezi. Susan je vrlo tajanstvena kad je riječ o njezinom privatnom životu pa nije poznato jesu li još uvijek zajedno.
I was absolutely thrilled when I was invited to perform on America’s Got Talent: The Champions. To perform for the best boss in the world, Mr Cowell, and to prove to everyone that there is still life in me yet, were the two main reasons I wanted to take part. The crowds reaction was unbelievable and to then have the golden buzzer from @officialmelb well I was truly speechless, and it felt fantastic to know I was through to the finals! I hope you all enjoyed this performance! I had the time of my life being back on the stage singing ‘Wild Horses’ after all these years! #agtchampions @agt
“It was my Mum who got me into singing properly – she knew I had to do something with my voice because she knew I was talented. She was the one who pushed me into joining a choir all those years ago, when I was about 12. I remember she told me to start with the choir and just see where it took me." – Susan Boyle
