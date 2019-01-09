Pravilnik upotrebi kolačića
Portal Net.hr unaprijedio je politiku privatnosti i korištenja takozvanih cookiesa, u skladu s novom europskom regulativom. Cookiese koristimo kako bismo mogli pružati našu online uslugu, analizirati korištenje sadržaja, nuditi oglašivačka rješenja, kao i za ostale funkcionalnosti koje ne bismo mogli pružati bez cookiesa. Daljnjim korištenjem ovog portala pristajete na korištenje cookiesa. Ovdje možete saznati više o zaštiti privatnosti i postavkama cookiesa
Shvaćam
Freemail Prijavi se

Vijesti

Crna kronika Hrvatska Kultura Novac Svijet Znanost

Sport

Hokej Klub boraca Košarka Na rubu sporta Nogomet OI 2016 Ostali sportovi Rukomet Skijanje Tenis Rezultati.com

Webcafe

Astronet Cura dana Dečko dana Dnevni horoskop Fora dana Forwarduše Komnetar Overkloking Planet X Svaštara Vic dana

Hot

#lijepenase Film Glazba Sexy TV Zvijezde

Magazin

Brak&veze Dom&vrt HotSpots Kuhinja Kvizovi Lijepi naši Ljepota Ljubimci Moda Muffini Putovanja Roditeljstvo Zdravlje Zdravlje i ljepota Životne ispovijesti

Tehnoklik

Gadgeti Mobile Technobiz Vijesti Web & social

Auto

Automoto automoto-sport Bicikli Funmobil Nova vozila Techmobil Vijesti
Sanjarica
Recepti
Webshop
Vijesti

BIVŠA FINALISTICA 'SUPERTALENTA'

SUSAN BOYLE SE VRATILA NA POZORNICU: Danas je ne biste prepoznali, a našla je i dečka

Foto: Screenshot/YouTube Autor: Hot.hr 19:56 09.01.2019

Susan je postala planetarno popularna nakon što je osvojila drugo mjesto u showu “Britain’s Got Talent”

Susan Boyle, bivša finalistica britanskog “Supertalenta”, nakon devet godina stanke vratila se na pozornicu za potrebe snimanja showa “America’s Got Talent: The Champions”, prenosi bbc. Škotska pjevačica postala je planetarno popularna nakon što je osvojila drugo mjesto u trećoj sezoni showa “Britain’s Got Talent” u kojemu je izvela hit “Wild Horses”. “Jedino što ti želim reći je da mi je apsolutna čast i zadovoljstvo što sjedim ovdje večeras i imam vas priliku slušati. Vi zaista imate anđeoski glas”, rekla joj je tada Mel B, članica žirija i bivša “Spajsica”.

 

Susan je danas neprepoznatljiva. Osim što je smršavila, našla je i dečka kojeg skriva od očiju javnosti. Ako je suditi po britanskim medijima, riječ je o jednom američkom liječniku. Njihova veza izašla je na vidjelo prije par godina. Kako je prenio Dailymail, Susan nije željela puno otkrivati o njemu, no priznala je da su približno istih godina te da su u ozbiljnoj vezi. Susan je vrlo tajanstvena kad je riječ o njezinom privatnom životu pa nije poznato jesu li još uvijek zajedno.

Foto: Screenshot/YouTube Autor: Hot.hr 19:56 09.01.2019

Najčitanije

Najnovije

Imaš komentar?

Još iz rubrike

Pročitajte i ovo

Povratak na Net.hr