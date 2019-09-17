STOPAMA ANE BUČEVIĆ: Tajči organizira transformativno krstarenje Jadranom za 17.000 kuna

Tajči već drugo ljeto zaredom organizira luksuzno krstarenje na kojemu polaznici imaju mogućnost podići kvalitetu svog života
Krstarenje Jadranom tijekom kojeg klijenti doživljavaju osobnu transformaciju uz niz motivacijska predavanja, jogu i meditaciju izum je životne savjetnice Ane Bučević, a od prošle godine sličan model nudi i Tatjana Cameron Tajči, pop zvijezda bivše države. Naime, ona već drugo ljeto zaredom organizira osmodnevno krstarenje pod nazivom “Retreat&Sea Cruise” na kojemu imate mogućnost promijeniti svoj život nabolje, i to za “samo” 17,000 kuna.
Apartman za 25,000 kuna
Ako želite unajmiti apartman na brodu, cijeli paket doći će vas 25,000 kuna. Tijekom programa klijenti mogu pjevati, uživati u dalmatinskim specijalitetima i istraživati hrvatsku obalu, a ono što cijelo krstarenje podiže na višu razinu su Tajčina predavanja i zajedničke meditacije. Polaznici, koji su većinski strani državljani, brodom su krenuli iz Splita za Hvar, a sljedeće jutro Tajči im je održala motivacijski govor na engleskom jeziku.
The sea is calm and the air fragrant with pine and healing. The big cruisers can't dock in small fishing town or anchor in tiny bays where water is clear and fresh – while our boat can! ⛵️🌊❤️ plus the best way to experience Croatia IS with a Croatian 😉🇭🇷.
Kad ne meditiraju, gosti se opuštaju i uz pomoć gitare, a Tajči je na svom blogu tkrila da im zna i zapjevati. Ondje je ispričala i kako je došla na ideju da postane motivacijska goovrnica. “Sve je u mom životu bilo dobro, ali sam svejedno osjećala da nešto nedostaje. Bila sam u depresiji. Stajala sam na jednome mjestu i nisam mogla napraviti korak u stvarnost koju sam htjela. Nisam znala kako ona treba izgledati, ali sam točno znala kako se želim osjećati”, napisala je. Popunjenost je, tvrdi, odlična, a već je napravila i stranicu na kojoj se zainteresirani mogu prijaviti za krstarenje u 2020. godini.
Do you have a gratitude practice? For me, gratitude practice has been that one daily ritual that activates grace and turns each day (no matter how busy or challenging) into a beautiful life.. . I journal, or if my schedule is too crazy, I close my eyes, take deep breaths and sit still in gratitude for something immediate and real (like a cup of tea, a hug from my sons, my phone that allows me to work from anywhere, the bird outside my window, the air I breathe, or my body that houses my spirit). . Gratitude practice has helped me to stay present when grief would try to take me into the past, or when anxiety would creep in. Gratitude helps me shift thoughts that trigger fear into thoughts that create feelings of calm, comfort and joy. It was a crucial part of my healing from depression, anxiety and panic attacks. It also helps me to be a better parent. In helps me in my work too: gratitude uses accomplishments (no matter how small) and builds a powerful case against overwhelm and discouragement. . How does gratitude practice affect your life? 🙏🏻💕.
Are you dealing with depression or anxiety, and want a way to see life from a more positive perspective? I'll share with you what I found helpful in managing your fears and anxieties. . Join me on Wednesday May 15th at 12 pm CST / 1 pm EST, for our weekly Live Lunch Chat. This week I'll be talking about how to see life from a more positive perspective. As always, David and I will be playing some songs for you as well!
