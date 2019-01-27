ŠTO SE TO DOGAĐA SA CELINE DION? Vidno ispijena pjevačica paradira polugola sa 16 godina mlađim dečkom

Mnogi se komentirali kako pjevačka diva ovih dana proživljava ‘drugu mladost’
Pjevačica Celine Dion (50) ne prestaje privlačiti pažnju otkad je prošli tjedan došla na pariški tjedan mode sa 16 godina mlađim plesačem i ilustratorom Pepeom Munozom (34). Slavna Kanađanka mnoge je šokirala mršavim i ispijenim izgledom, ali i ekstravagantnim imidžem, koji se dosad nikad nije s njezinim imenom pojavljivao u istoj rečenici.
Zabrinula fanove
Parizom je pjevačica prošetala u futurističkom kombinezonu, sa sunčanim naočalama i šeširićem na glavi. Dekolte do pupka samo je naglasio kosti koje se naziru na njezinu mršavom tijelu. Njezini su se obožavatelji zato vrlo zabrinuli za zdravlje svojega idola.
Pjevačica i plesač dugo su skrivali svoju vezu, ali konačno su odlučili zajedno izaći u javnost. Mnogi se komentirali kako pjevačka diva ovih dana proživljava “drugu mladost”.
Novi početak nakon suprugove smrti
Celine se 2016. suočila s gubitkom 26 godina starijeg supruga Renea Angelila s kojim je bila 22 godine. Preminuo je u svojem domu u Las Vegasu nakon duge bitke s rakom.
Today January 14th Has Been 3 Years Since Rene Left Us. 😭❤️ My dear Celine, I know this is a horrible day for you, Celine and your sons. Please know that the hearts of many in the world, today, are mourning your loss. I even cant imagine how heartbroken and sad you must feel, especially today, but even though I don’t know you personally, I admire you so much, you are such a sweetheart and strong lady, one can’t find such lady around every corner. My thoughts are with you and I do believe Rene is looking down and watching over you and the boys. Your love will live on together forever and ever and one day you will be together again. Celine: I love. I love. I love him. I'm still in love with him. And I have the love of my children. I have the love of my fans. I love the people that I work with. So my life is not empty of love. And I go to bed with him. And I come on stage with him. And so I'm still married to him." Through my life, I only had highs from my husband, who sat out here night after night. People thought that I was looking at him, actually, but I didn't need to, because every time I close my eyes I felt René onstage with me whether he was seated in his seat right there, in the balcony, backstage, or at home with the kids. He's always been on stage with me. And nothing will ever change that. CNN interview November 2018 Celine said again and I quote (i am in love i have my husband”) Rene is always on her mind hes the only man shes ever made love with and all her love is still for him. Some days are better then others some days emotion takes over and some days are full of laugher and joy. But their isn’t a day that goes by where she doesnt think or talk about Rene and she sees him through the eyes of her children everyday so Rene will always be alive. Together Forever You And Rene Will Always Be One Nothing Will Ever Change That Je t’aime 😘 #celinedion #reneangelil #celineandrene #reneandceline #riprene #wemissyou #jetaime #lv #celinerenelv #gonebutneverforgotten #loveyou #tears #celinereneforever
Rene se s karcinomom borio od 1998. godine. U ožujku 2014. bio je na operaciji na kojoj mu je odstranjen zloćudni tumor s grla. Angelil se teško oporavljao, stoga je pjevačica pauzirala karijeru i u potpunosti se posvetila njegovoj njezi.
