SRPSKA PJEVAČICA OTKRILA JE DETALJE VEZE S HRVATSKIM NOGOMETAŠEM: ‘Mogu za sebe reći da sam prava sretnica’

View this post on Instagram

Let’s say “Bye bye” to this summer…with the gratitude for the beautiful memories despite the #covid19 crisis…We’ve been locked and shocked in the first semester of 2020 and it will never be forgotten. I’ve seen the Croatian coast for the first time and I loved it 🥰 This pic was made in La Baule-Escoublac, a part of french coast that meets Atlantic ocean…such a romantic town…But after all, the biggest highlight are always the people around you. People you love..together with them you create the most beautiful memories. Even if it’s on a country side 🍀❤️