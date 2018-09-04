Pravilnik upotrebi kolačića
POD ŠPANJOLSKIM SUNCEM

SONJA KOVAČ OPET ZAPALILA INSTAGRAM U BIKINIJU: Počastila je svoje pratitelje seksi fotkama iz Barcelone

Foto: Instagram/Sonja Kovač 09:59 04.09.2018

Bombastična Sonja u vrućem ljetnom izdanju mami uzdahe gdje god bila

Hrvatska blogerica Sonja Kovač preostale dane ljeta provodi na plaži u Barceloni. Influencerica i bivša glumica poznata je po svojim putovanjima na egzotične lokacije, a ovih dana odlučila se opustiti na plažama u Barceloni.

“Ovo je zadnji dan ljeta za mene. Sutra pakiram kovčege i letim za New York”, napisala je jučer uz jednu od fotki na svom Instagram profilu na kojoj jede lubenicu u crnom bikiniju.

“Vrijeme je za jacuzzi! Ludilo oko Tjedna mode počinje sutra i ovo je moja zadnja prilika da se opustim”, napisala je uz drugu fotografiju, na kojoj izlazi iz bazena u dvodijelnom kariranom badiću koji ističe njezino utegnuto tijelo.

“Moć je u detaljima”, napisala je uz fotku na kojoj pozira u bijeloj haljini i raspuštene kose.

Osim što se kupala i sunčala, blogerica nije propustila pojesti sladoled na poznatoj La Rambli.

Da se kao influencerica može sasvim pristojno živjeti, Sonja Kovač javnost je uvjerila nakon što je nedavno objavila cjenik na Instagramu.

SONJA KOVAČ SLUČAJNO OBJAVILA CJENIK SVOJIH USLUGA: Bivša glumica živi život iz snova

SONJA KOVAČ PODIGLA PRAŠINU U BARCELONI: Zauzela prebrutalnu pozu u seksi badiću i postala idol ženama

Foto: Instagram/Sonja Kovač 09:59 04.09.2018

