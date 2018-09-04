SONJA KOVAČ OPET ZAPALILA INSTAGRAM U BIKINIJU: Počastila je svoje pratitelje seksi fotkama iz Barcelone

Bombastična Sonja u vrućem ljetnom izdanju mami uzdahe gdje god bila
Hrvatska blogerica Sonja Kovač preostale dane ljeta provodi na plaži u Barceloni. Influencerica i bivša glumica poznata je po svojim putovanjima na egzotične lokacije, a ovih dana odlučila se opustiti na plažama u Barceloni.
“Ovo je zadnji dan ljeta za mene. Sutra pakiram kovčege i letim za New York”, napisala je jučer uz jednu od fotki na svom Instagram profilu na kojoj jede lubenicu u crnom bikiniju.
Last day of summer for me! 🍉🍉 Packing my suitcases to New York tomorrow!✈️ Who's going to follow my adventures during Fashion Week!?
“Vrijeme je za jacuzzi! Ludilo oko Tjedna mode počinje sutra i ovo je moja zadnja prilika da se opustim”, napisala je uz drugu fotografiju, na kojoj izlazi iz bazena u dvodijelnom kariranom badiću koji ističe njezino utegnuto tijelo.
Jacuzzi time in Barcelona! 💦💦 Fashion Week craziness starts soon soo this is my last moment to relax a bit!! 🦋
My point of view! 🌊 Did you ever tried paddle surf before? 🏄♀️ 🏄
“Moć je u detaljima”, napisala je uz fotku na kojoj pozira u bijeloj haljini i raspuštene kose.
Power of details and sharpness by my #GalaxyS9plus #withGalaxy 💙 Sadržaj sponzorira Samsung
Osim što se kupala i sunčala, blogerica nije propustila pojesti sladoled na poznatoj La Rambli.
Shop @cluse watch with my code "XOXOSONJA" and get few more extra stripes for free! #cluse Koristite moj promo kod: "XOXOSONJA" za besplatne remencicie uz kupovinu sata! 🌹🍦⌚️ Sponsored/Ad
Da se kao influencerica može sasvim pristojno živjeti, Sonja Kovač javnost je uvjerila nakon što je nedavno objavila cjenik na Instagramu.
SONJA KOVAČ SLUČAJNO OBJAVILA CJENIK SVOJIH USLUGA: Bivša glumica živi život iz snova
Breakfast with this view anyone?! 🥐☕️🥖🥨
SONJA KOVAČ PODIGLA PRAŠINU U BARCELONI: Zauzela prebrutalnu pozu u seksi badiću i postala idol ženama
Hey you donut lovers! Which one is your favorite? Chocolate, caramel or strawberry? 🍩🍩🍩🍩🍩🍩
Guess I just can't let go summer yet!! ☀️☀️ Tomorrow morning catching flight to New York! ✈️
