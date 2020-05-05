SLIKA I PRILIKA SLAVNE MAJKE: Kći Kate Moss pojavila se na naslovnici poznatog magazina

View this post on Instagram

The next generation of supermodels is here! Next in our lineup of cover-stars is @lilamoss, appearing on the cover of V125, lensed by @inezandvinoodh and styled by @georgecortina. ”Lila is so her own woman, she always has been. With that angel face, all 1940’s cupid bow eyebrows and rosebud mouth, comes a strong creative mind that loves to style and take pictures.” says Inez & Vinoodh, when selecting Lila to be one of our 15 cover stars. As she continues her 2-year reign as the face of @marcjacobsbeauty, the fresh-faced beauty closes out our 15 cover-star lineup! The Moss muse might ring a familiar bell, as she follows in supermodel and fashion legend footsteps. V spoke with the protegé and rising star about the movies keeping her company during quarantine, self-motivation and how she’s been dealing with social distancing, saying “Self-isolation has taught me not to take anything for granted and to get in touch with the things I love to do but never have time for like cooking (for and with my family) and reading. I’ve also learned how to be more self-motivated with school work and do it independently.” Head to the link in bio to pre-order now! — From #V125, our forthcoming Summer Issue, on newsstands May 7th! Model: @lilamoss (@katemossagency) Photography: @inezandvinoodh Fashion: @georgecortina Makeup: @dickpageface (@statementartists) Hair: @jamespecis (@bryantartists) Manicure: @riekookusa (@susanpricenyc) Lila wears dress @fendi / earrings Clash de @cartier — [Go to vmagazine.com to read the full interview]