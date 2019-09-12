SLAVNI GLUMAC OTKRIO DA GA ČEKA VRLO TEŠKO ŽIVOTNO RAZDOBLJE: ‘Bolujem od raka bubrega’

Cameron je napisao kako su liječnici tijekom pretraga otkrili da je rak u njemu rastao najmanje deset godina
Glumac Cameron Mathison (50) javnosti je preko svog Instagram profila otkrio da je radi problema s crijevima išao na magnetsku rezonancu. Pretrage su pokazale da se radi o ozbiljnom zdravstvenom problemu, raku bubrega.
“Volim društvene mreže iz mnogo razloga, tako sam povezan sa svima vama, dijelim zabavna iskustva… No, ovaj put trebam vašu pomoć. Prije otprilike mjesec dana bio sam na magnetskoj rezonanci zbog problema s crijevima tijekom koje je otkriveno da imam tumor na desnom bubregu.
I have a health situation that I want to share with you all🙏🏼 There are many reasons I love social media, staying connected with you all, sharing fun experiences… well this time I’m asking for your help. About a month ago, I had an MRI for some gut issues I’ve been having, and during that MRI they found a tumor on my right kidney. It’s consistent with Renal Cell Carcinoma … or kidney cancer. The good news is that it hasn’t spread to any other organs🙏🏼 They say my healthy lifestyle and diet has no doubt helped keep it from growing and spreading to other areas, as doctors think it’s been growing in me for minimum 10 years🙏🏼. I am extremely lucky that we found it early. Thank you to my longtime friend and urologist @jon_giddens who has helped me tremendously through this process. Vanessa, Lucas and Leila have been absolutely amazing with their love and support… as have my mom, dad, brother, and everyone at Home and Family, Hallmark, and ET❤️ My surgery is scheduled on September 12th, I was hoping to receive positive thoughts, prayers, or whatever you feel comfortable with, on 9/12 (my surgery is at 1pm PST) 🙏🏼 I announced this on @homeandfamilytv yesterday, and wanted to make sure I posted about it here as well. Feeling very grateful and optimistic!! 💪🏼🙏🏼❤️ #thankyou yes
Obitelj mu je najveća podrška
Daljnjim pretragama utvrdili su da imam karcinom bubrežnih stanica, tj. rak bubrega. Dobra vijest je da se nije proširio na druge organe. Rekli su mi da su moj zdrav način života i uravnotežena prehrana pomogli da se rak ne proširi na druge organe.
Liječnici su mi rekli da je rak rastao u meni minimalno deset godina. Izuzetno sam sretan što su ga rano otkrili…”, napisao je uz objavu te zahvalio svima na podršci i razumijevanju.
Cameron je u braku s Vanessom Arevalo od 2002. godine, a zajedno imaju dvoje djece, trinaestogodišnju kćer Leilu Emmanuelle i šesnaestogodišnjeg sina Lucasa Arthura, koji su mu najveća podrška u borbi s opakom bolesti.
