Pravilnik upotrebi kolačića
Portal Net.hr unaprijedio je politiku privatnosti i korištenja takozvanih cookiesa, u skladu s novom europskom regulativom. Cookiese koristimo kako bismo mogli pružati našu online uslugu, analizirati korištenje sadržaja, nuditi oglašivačka rješenja, kao i za ostale funkcionalnosti koje ne bismo mogli pružati bez cookiesa. Daljnjim korištenjem ovog portala pristajete na korištenje cookiesa. Ovdje možete saznati više o zaštiti privatnosti i postavkama cookiesa
Shvaćam
Freemail Prijavi se

Vijesti

Crna kronika Hrvatska Kultura Novac Svijet Znanost

Sport

Hokej Klub boraca Košarka Na rubu sporta Nogomet OI 2016 Ostali sportovi Rukomet Skijanje Tenis Rezultati.com

Webcafe

Astronet Cura dana Dečko dana Dnevni horoskop Fora dana Forwarduše Komnetar Overkloking Planet X Svaštara Vic dana

Hot

#lijepenase Film Glazba Sexy TV Zvijezde

Magazin

Brak&veze Dom&vrt HotSpots Kuhinja Kvizovi Lijepi naši Ljepota Ljubimci Moda Muffini Putovanja Roditeljstvo Zdravlje Zdravlje i ljepota Životne ispovijesti

Tehnoklik

Gadgeti Mobile Technobiz Vijesti Web & social

Auto

Automoto automoto-sport Bicikli Funmobil Nova vozila Techmobil Vijesti
Sanjarica
Recepti
Webshop
Zvijezde

ŽIVOTNA DRAMA

SLAVNI GLUMAC OTKRIO DA GA ČEKA VRLO TEŠKO ŽIVOTNO RAZDOBLJE: ‘Bolujem od raka bubrega’

Foto: Profimedia Autor: Hot.hr 19:47 12.09.2019

Cameron je napisao kako su liječnici tijekom pretraga otkrili da je rak u njemu rastao najmanje deset godina

Glumac Cameron Mathison (50) javnosti je preko svog Instagram profila otkrio da je radi problema s crijevima išao na magnetsku rezonancu. Pretrage su pokazale da se radi o ozbiljnom zdravstvenom problemu, raku bubrega.

“Volim društvene mreže iz mnogo razloga, tako sam povezan sa svima vama, dijelim zabavna iskustva… No, ovaj put trebam vašu pomoć. Prije otprilike mjesec dana bio sam na magnetskoj rezonanci zbog problema s crijevima tijekom koje je otkriveno da imam tumor na desnom bubregu.

View this post on Instagram

I have a health situation that I want to share with you all🙏🏼 There are many reasons I love social media, staying connected with you all, sharing fun experiences… well this time I’m asking for your help. About a month ago, I had an MRI for some gut issues I’ve been having, and during that MRI they found a tumor on my right kidney. It’s consistent with Renal Cell Carcinoma … or kidney cancer. The good news is that it hasn’t spread to any other organs🙏🏼 They say my healthy lifestyle and diet has no doubt helped keep it from growing and spreading to other areas, as doctors think it’s been growing in me for minimum 10 years🙏🏼. I am extremely lucky that we found it early. Thank you to my longtime friend and urologist @jon_giddens who has helped me tremendously through this process. Vanessa, Lucas and Leila have been absolutely amazing with their love and support… as have my mom, dad, brother, and everyone at Home and Family, Hallmark, and ET❤️ My surgery is scheduled on September 12th, I was hoping to receive positive thoughts, prayers, or whatever you feel comfortable with, on 9/12 (my surgery is at 1pm PST) 🙏🏼 I announced this on @homeandfamilytv yesterday, and wanted to make sure I posted about it here as well. Feeling very grateful and optimistic!! 💪🏼🙏🏼❤️ #thankyou yes

A post shared by Cameron Mathison (@cameronmathison) on

Obitelj mu je najveća podrška

Daljnjim pretragama utvrdili su da imam karcinom bubrežnih stanica, tj. rak bubrega. Dobra vijest je da se nije proširio na druge organe. Rekli su mi da su moj zdrav način života i uravnotežena prehrana pomogli da se rak ne proširi na druge organe.

Liječnici su mi rekli da je rak rastao u meni minimalno deset godina. Izuzetno sam sretan što su ga rano otkrili…”, napisao je uz objavu te zahvalio svima na podršci i razumijevanju.

Cameron je u braku s Vanessom Arevalo od 2002. godine, a zajedno imaju dvoje djece, trinaestogodišnju kćer Leilu Emmanuelle i šesnaestogodišnjeg sina Lucasa Arthura, koji su mu najveća podrška u borbi s opakom bolesti.

Foto: Profimedia Autor: Hot.hr 19:47 12.09.2019

Najčitanije

Najnovije

RTL play

Imaš komentar?

Još iz rubrike

Pročitajte i ovo

Povratak na Net.hr