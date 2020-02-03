Pravilnik o upotrebi kolačića
Portal Net.hr unaprijedio je politiku privatnosti i korištenja takozvanih cookiesa, u skladu s novom europskom regulativom. Cookiese koristimo kako bismo mogli pružati našu online uslugu, analizirati korištenje sadržaja, nuditi oglašivačka rješenja, kao i za ostale funkcionalnosti koje ne bismo mogli pružati bez cookiesa. Daljnjim korištenjem ovog portala pristajete na korištenje cookiesa. Ovdje možete saznati više o zaštiti privatnosti i postavkama cookiesa
Shvaćam
Freemail Prijavi se

Vijesti

Crna kronika Hrvatska Kultura Novac Svijet Znanost

Sport

Hokej Klub boraca Košarka Na rubu sporta Nogomet OI 2016 Ostali sportovi Rukomet Skijanje Tenis Rezultati.com

Webcafe

Astronet Cura dana Dečko dana Dnevni horoskop Fora dana Forwarduše Komnetar Overkloking Planet X Svaštara Vic dana

Hot

#lijepenase Film Glazba Sexy TV Zvijezde

Magazin

Brak&veze Dom&vrt HotSpots Kuhinja Kvizovi Lijepi naši Ljepota Ljubimci Moda Muffini Putovanja Roditeljstvo Zdravlje Zdravlje i ljepota Životne ispovijesti

Tehnoklik

Gadgeti Mobile Technobiz Vijesti Web & social

Auto

Automoto automoto-sport Bicikli Funmobil Nova vozila Techmobil Vijesti
Sanjarica
Recepti
Webshop
Vijesti

NIJE JOJ BILO LAKO

SLAVNA GLUMICA U 45. GODINI RODILA TREĆE DIJETE: Dan prije poroda imala je samo jednu želju

Foto: Instagram/ Milla Jovovich Autor: Hot.hr 23:00 03.02.2020

Milla i njezin suprug Paul Anderson sinoć su dobili treće dijete

Glumica Milla Jovovich u 45. godini rodila je djevojčicu, a dan prije na Instagramu je priznala da je vrlo nervozna. “Smiješno je što sam mislila da je roditi treće dijete nešto smiješno. Ali, moram vam priznati da sam veoma nervozna. Nadam se da će sljedeća objava biti s našom kćerkicom. Poželite mi sreću”, napisala je Milla koja je rodila sinoć.

 

Mila i njezin suprug, redatelj Paul Anderson imaju dvije djevojčice, a sada su dobili i treću. Glumica je nedavno ispričala za strane medije da je prije dvije godine imala spontani pobačaj. “Ono što sam doživjela ne bih nikome poželjla. Nisu mi dali nikakvu anesteziju, morala sam biti budna tijekom cijelog postupka. To je bilo jedno od najstrašnijih iskustava koje sam ikada doživjela”, prisjetila se.

View this post on Instagram

Happy New Year everyone!! Oh my goodness, getting a good family photo for New Years is like pulling teeth, by the time the kids stop moving and making faces and complaining and asking how much longer they have to do this and then moving and telling them I’ll make them stand for an hour if they don’t stay still🤦🏻‍♀️😡, but finally I got a few where everyone is mostly in focus😂 and smiling at the same time. But apart from the photo drama, the evening has been beautiful, spending time with my family and I have my god daughters with me as well, it’s always wonderful to hear children laughing and running around like crazy people. I hope you’re all having an amazing time tonight and I pray this year is healthy, happy and brings you all you desire! Sending so much love!!❤️❤️❤️ #happynewyear2020✨

A post shared by Milla Jovovich (@millajovovich) on

Foto: Instagram/ Milla Jovovich Autor: Hot.hr 23:00 03.02.2020

Najčitanije

Najnovije

RTL play

Imaš komentar?

Još iz rubrike

Pročitajte i ovo

Povratak na Net.hr