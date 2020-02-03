SLAVNA GLUMICA U 45. GODINI RODILA TREĆE DIJETE: Dan prije poroda imala je samo jednu želju

Milla i njezin suprug Paul Anderson sinoć su dobili treće dijete
Glumica Milla Jovovich u 45. godini rodila je djevojčicu, a dan prije na Instagramu je priznala da je vrlo nervozna. “Smiješno je što sam mislila da je roditi treće dijete nešto smiješno. Ali, moram vam priznati da sam veoma nervozna. Nadam se da će sljedeća objava biti s našom kćerkicom. Poželite mi sreću”, napisala je Milla koja je rodila sinoć.
Due date is tomorrow so getting ready to go to the hospital at anytime now!! It’s funny because I thought having our 3rd would be a piece of cake, but I’m actually really nervous, now that I know what to expect! Anyway, hopefully the next post I make will be a picture of our newest little girlie girl! Wish me luck everyone!!😆😆😆❤️❤️❤️
Mila i njezin suprug, redatelj Paul Anderson imaju dvije djevojčice, a sada su dobili i treću. Glumica je nedavno ispričala za strane medije da je prije dvije godine imala spontani pobačaj. “Ono što sam doživjela ne bih nikome poželjla. Nisu mi dali nikakvu anesteziju, morala sam biti budna tijekom cijelog postupka. To je bilo jedno od najstrašnijih iskustava koje sam ikada doživjela”, prisjetila se.
Happy New Year everyone!! Oh my goodness, getting a good family photo for New Years is like pulling teeth, by the time the kids stop moving and making faces and complaining and asking how much longer they have to do this and then moving and telling them I’ll make them stand for an hour if they don’t stay still🤦🏻♀️😡, but finally I got a few where everyone is mostly in focus😂 and smiling at the same time. But apart from the photo drama, the evening has been beautiful, spending time with my family and I have my god daughters with me as well, it’s always wonderful to hear children laughing and running around like crazy people. I hope you’re all having an amazing time tonight and I pray this year is healthy, happy and brings you all you desire! Sending so much love!!❤️❤️❤️ #happynewyear2020✨
