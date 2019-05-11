SLAVNA GLUMICA PROŽIVLJAVA NAJTEŽE TRENUTKE, BOLEST JU JE U POTPUNOSTI SHRVALA: ‘Sin je pobjegao od mene…’

View this post on Instagram

Here’s a truth. I feel sick as all hell. I am vomiting and all the things which are not polite to speak of. My son ran away. From me. I have to get him to school. The medical treatments take their toll. I am going to get through this. We do. This will pass. And to moms and dads who watch their kids sick on things we want them to take to get better… I hold you. So glad this is me and not my child. I cannot imagine ever feeling ok again. #roughday. But it’s still morning. We get through. #realitycheck