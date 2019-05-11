SLAVNA GLUMICA PROŽIVLJAVA NAJTEŽE TRENUTKE, BOLEST JU JE U POTPUNOSTI SHRVALA: ‘Sin je pobjegao od mene…’

Selma se zbog bolesti više ne može brinuti o sinu Arthuru što joj posebno teško pada
Nakon što joj je prošle godine dijagnosticirana multipla skleroza, glumica Selma Blair pauzirala je snimanja. U početku je mislila da je riječ o najobičnijem umoru i isrcpljenosti, no pretrage su potvrdile tešku dijagnozu. Selma iza sebe ima brojne terapije, a na posljednjoj dodjeli Oscara hodala je uz pomoć štapa. Zbog bolesti se više ne može brinuti o sedmogodišnjem sinu Arthuru.
Here’s a truth. I feel sick as all hell. I am vomiting and all the things which are not polite to speak of. My son ran away. From me. I have to get him to school. The medical treatments take their toll. I am going to get through this. We do. This will pass. And to moms and dads who watch their kids sick on things we want them to take to get better… I hold you. So glad this is me and not my child. I cannot imagine ever feeling ok again. #roughday. But it’s still morning. We get through. #realitycheck
“Osjećam se jako bolesno. Povraćam i sve ostale stvari koje nije pristojno spominjati. Moj sin je pobjegao od mene. Trebala sam ga odvesti u školu. Liječnički tretmani su uzeli svoje. Moram izdržati sve ovo. Svi mi. Ovo će proći. Ovo je poruka svim majkama i očevima koji gledaju svoju djecu koja boluju i nadamo se da će biti bolje. Uz vas sam. Drago mi je što se ovo događa meni, a ne mom djetetu. Više ni ne mogu zamisliti da se osjećam bolje. A još uvijek je jutro. Preživjet ćemo”, napisala je na društvenim mrežama prije nekoliko dana.
Objavila je i fotografiju sa sinom koji joj jako nedostaje. “Sve što želim je sad, ovdje, ovaj dečko. Ovo srce. Njegova ruka da drži moju”, napisala je glumica.
There is nothing I won’t do. for time with this one. The surprise of my life. The biggest hyperviligance I have ever known.and then you find a way to adapt and function. I may never be the best mother but I am here for as much as I can and I can’t stop smiling. I know it makes me #lucky. This #moment. Dropping me off for an appointment . This is life. Thank you. And to everyone without kids… you have the right idea too!! 😂😂 💓 #lovetheoneyourewith
I had a tantrum after school drop. It happens. I won’t have a session of complaints publicly. I have some perspective. Now. But, I am truly blessed to have been gifted this #evileye protection necklace. #comfort. The #jemmasands collection is so special. I am a grateful brat today. @jemmasands I needed this 👁. #igotmyeyeonyou #mondays
A beautiful #California day. With friends and my son. And my new pants and blazer from @gratusbh, my new favorite store 🖤🖤🖤. This @splendidla top keeps it in my favorite zone. #breton . Thank you for adding sparkle to my life @a.fierlifestyle #emeraldbangle #diamondpave gold bead bracelet. And my …so happy to have them… #rawdiamond studs ✨. A good day, to be sure. And good night. 🌛 . 💋🖤💋 my classic look , I reckon. #backyard mood. #nililotan #ql2 #afierlifestyle #splendid #gratusbh
