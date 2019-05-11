Pravilnik upotrebi kolačića
Portal Net.hr unaprijedio je politiku privatnosti i korištenja takozvanih cookiesa, u skladu s novom europskom regulativom. Cookiese koristimo kako bismo mogli pružati našu online uslugu, analizirati korištenje sadržaja, nuditi oglašivačka rješenja, kao i za ostale funkcionalnosti koje ne bismo mogli pružati bez cookiesa. Daljnjim korištenjem ovog portala pristajete na korištenje cookiesa. Ovdje možete saznati više o zaštiti privatnosti i postavkama cookiesa
Shvaćam
Freemail Prijavi se

Vijesti

Crna kronika Hrvatska Kultura Novac Svijet Znanost

Sport

Hokej Klub boraca Košarka Na rubu sporta Nogomet OI 2016 Ostali sportovi Rukomet Skijanje Tenis Rezultati.com

Webcafe

Astronet Cura dana Dečko dana Dnevni horoskop Fora dana Forwarduše Komnetar Overkloking Planet X Svaštara Vic dana

Hot

#lijepenase Film Glazba Sexy TV Zvijezde

Magazin

Brak&veze Dom&vrt HotSpots Kuhinja Kvizovi Lijepi naši Ljepota Ljubimci Moda Muffini Putovanja Roditeljstvo Zdravlje Zdravlje i ljepota Životne ispovijesti

Tehnoklik

Gadgeti Mobile Technobiz Vijesti Web & social

Auto

Automoto automoto-sport Bicikli Funmobil Nova vozila Techmobil Vijesti
Sanjarica
Recepti
Webshop
Vijesti

SELMA BLAIR

SLAVNA GLUMICA PROŽIVLJAVA NAJTEŽE TRENUTKE, BOLEST JU JE U POTPUNOSTI SHRVALA: ‘Sin je pobjegao od mene…’

Foto: Profimedia Autor: Hot.hr 16:30 11.05.2019

Selma se zbog bolesti više ne može brinuti o sinu Arthuru što joj posebno teško pada

Nakon što joj je prošle godine dijagnosticirana multipla skleroza, glumica Selma Blair pauzirala je snimanja. U početku je mislila da je riječ o najobičnijem umoru i isrcpljenosti, no pretrage su potvrdile tešku dijagnozu. Selma iza sebe ima brojne terapije, a na posljednjoj dodjeli Oscara hodala je uz pomoć štapa. Zbog bolesti se više ne može brinuti o sedmogodišnjem sinu Arthuru.

BIVŠA FEMINNEMKA PROGOVORILA O PRVIM ZNAKOVIMA BOLESTI: ‘Govorili su mi da mi nije ništa i da sam sve umislila’

“Osjećam se jako bolesno. Povraćam i sve ostale stvari koje nije pristojno spominjati. Moj sin je pobjegao od mene. Trebala sam ga odvesti u školu. Liječnički tretmani su uzeli svoje. Moram izdržati sve ovo. Svi mi. Ovo će proći. Ovo je poruka svim majkama i očevima koji gledaju svoju djecu koja boluju i nadamo se da će biti bolje. Uz vas sam. Drago mi je što se ovo događa meni, a ne mom djetetu. Više ni ne mogu zamisliti da se osjećam bolje. A još uvijek je jutro. Preživjet ćemo”, napisala je na društvenim mrežama prije nekoliko dana.

Objavila je i fotografiju sa sinom koji joj jako nedostaje. “Sve što želim je sad, ovdje, ovaj dečko. Ovo srce. Njegova ruka da drži moju”, napisala je glumica.

BIVŠA ČLANICA FEMINNEMA JAKO BOLESNA: Punkcijom joj potvrđena teška i neizlječiva bolest

Foto: Profimedia Autor: Hot.hr 16:30 11.05.2019

GOODGAME

Imaš komentar?

Još iz rubrike

Pročitajte i ovo

Povratak na Net.hr