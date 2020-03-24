SLAVNA GLUMICA OPORAVILA SE OD KORONAVIRUSA: Svojim fanovima otkrila je što je sve prošla kroz dva tjedna karantene

Kurylenko je u samoizolaciji s obitelji Londonu, a našoj publici najpoznatija je po glavnim ulogama u serijalu filmova o Jamesu Bondu
Ukrajinska glumica i manekenka Olga Kurylenko (40) sredinom ožujka putem društvenih mreža otkrila je da je pozitivna na koronavirus. Svojim pratiteljima na Instagramu sada je priopćila kako je ozdravila.
Kurylenko je objavila fotografiju na kojoj pozira sjedeći u stolici za ljuljanje ispred kamina s maskom na licu, a u krilu joj je njezin sinčić.
“Sretan Majčin dan! P.S. Potpuno sam se oporavila. Da rekapituliram: tjedan dana sam se osjećala prilično loše i uglavnom sam bila u krevetu, spavala sam, s visokom temperaturom i jakom glavoboljom.
Happy Mother’s Day! #mothersday P.S. I have completely recovered 🙏 To recapitulate: For one week I felt pretty bad and was mostly in bed, sleeping, with high fever and strong headache. The second week, the fever was gone but some light cough appeared and I felt very tired. By the end of the second week I felt totally fine. Cough is almost gone although I still cough in the mornings but then it completely goes away for the day! I’m fine! And now I’m just enjoying this time to reflect on many things and spend my time with my son. 🙏 Я думаю я полностью выздоровела. Коротко о течении болезни: В первую неделю мне было очень плохо и я почти все время лежала с высокой температурой и много спала. Я спала 12 часов за ночь и потом ещё часа 3-4 днём!!! Подняться было тяжело. Усталость сумасшедшая. Головная боль дикая. Во вторую неделю температура полностью ушла и появился легкий кашель. Усталость осталась. Теперь практически никаких симптомов нет. Только немного кашель есть по утрам, но потом он полностью уходит на весь день. Теперь я наслаждаюсь отдыхом и провожу время с сыном. Держитесь!!! 💪 #coronavirus #коронавирус
Drugi tjedan, visoka temperatura je nestala, ali pojavio se lagani kašalj i osjećala sam se vrlo umorno. No, krajem drugog tjedna osjećala sam se sasvim dobro. Kašalj je gotovo nestao iako ujutro i dalje kašljem, no onda se više ne pojavljuje tijekom dana! Dobro sam! I sada samo uživam, opuštam se, razmišljam o mnogočemu i provodim vrijeme sa svojim sinom”, napisala je.
Kurylenko je u samoizolaciji s obitelji Londonu. Našoj publici najpoznatija je po glavnim ulogama u serijalu filmova o Jamesu Bondu, točnije filmu “Quantum of Solace” te po znanstveno-fantastičnom filmu “Oblivion” iz 2013. godine u kojemu joj je filmski partner bio Tom Cruise.
Hello everyone! I’m feeling better today. My fever is gone! I hear people can’t figure out where I currently am. I’m in London! How do I know it’s coronavirus and not just a flu? I did a test for coronavirus which came back positive. What are the medicines that doctors prescribed as treatment? NONE! I was told to take paracetamol in case my fever was too high and if I was in too much pain. However, I do take vitamins and supplements. Please note that these vitamins do NOT cure Coronavirus but only help the immune system be stronger in order to fight! here is what I’m taking: Pantothenic Acid- Vitamin B5, also called pantothenic acid and pantothenate, is vital to living a healthy life. Like all B complex vitamins, B5 helps the body convert food into energy. Vitamin E – is a fat-soluble, essential nutrient with anti-inflammatory properties. Vitamin E helps support the immune system, cell function, and skin health. It’s an antioxidant, making it effective at combating the effects of free radicals produced by the metabolism of food and toxins in the environment. Vitamin C – goes without saying I hope! Curcumin (or Turmeric) – anti- inflammatory, antioxidant. Zinc – helps immune system fight bacteria and viruses. I also take colloidal silver but please be careful taking it as some websites have warnings about it as not everyone can take it. Please check if you can take it or you might have health complications. I also take Cell Food but again please check websites online about it as certain people aren’t recommended to take it! Good luck everyone! Кратко на русском: Ребята, сегодня мне лучше! Температура прошла. Я нахожусь в ЛОНДОНЕ! Как я знаю, что у меня коронавирус? Мне сделали тест в больнице, который оказался позитивным. Какое мне прописали лечение? НИКАКОГО! Сказали только пить парацетамол при высокой температуре и болях, что я и делала. Для поддержки иммунитета я пью следующие витамины: Витамин С, Е, Д, B5, Curcumin (Turmeric), Zinc. Внимание! Эти витамины не лечат коронавирус!!! Они только могут помочь иммунной системе бороться с вирусами и инфекцией Всем кто болеет хорошего выздоровления. Всем кто пыт #coronavirus #коронавирус
Thank you to everyone who has sent me well wishes, I’m overwhelmed with everyone’s kindness. I wanted to take this opportunity to answer the most common questions that I’ve been asked regarding Coronavirus. Why I’m not in hospital? Because hospitals are full and they are only taking patients that are struggling with life, if I understand correctly. I was told that if I get worse to call an ambulance. Where I got tested? In the hospital when an ambulance took me there after I called because my fever was over 39. How did I get tested? They took a swab from my throat. Where did I get coronavirus? Impossible to know. It could be anywhere. I could have touched a taxi handle and gotten it from there. It’s on surfaces! For a week my temperature was stable 38. Sometimes up to 38.5. Today it’s come down 🙏 Спасибо всем за поддержку и за тёплые слова!!! Вот ответы на некоторые из ваших вопросов: Почему я не в больнице? Потому, что больницы переполнены и забирают только людей которые борются с жизнью. Мне сказали что если станет хуже звонит опять в скорую. Где мне сделали тест? В больнице куда меня привезла скорая с температурой выше 39. Как сделали тест? Берут мазок в горле. Где я заразилась коронавирусом? Невозможно знать, так как это может быть где угодно! Он на поверхностях. Я могла открыть дверь такси и поймать его с дверной ручки. Неделю моя температура была 38-38,5. Сегодня она уменьшилась 🙏 #Coronavirus #коронавирусp #StaySafe
Locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus. I’ve actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and do take this seriously! Сижу в изоляции дома с диагнозом Коронавирус. Уже почти неделю болею. Температура и слабость – мои основные симптомы. Будьте осторожны и принимайте это во всерьёз! #coronavirus #коронавирус
