SKINULA SE HALLE BERRY I OTKRILA NOVU TETOVAŽU: ‘I tko kaže da nisam morska sirena’

View this post on Instagram

Kicking off #FitnessFriday with a proper flashback and a spankin new episode of #PHITtalks!! This week, Peter and I talk body fat loss for beginners, daily vitamins, low-carb fiber intake, and how to combat pesky bloating. Check stories & IGTV for more! 🥊 (📷 @cliffwatts) #FBF