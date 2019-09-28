SJEĆATE LI SE NJE? Bila je seksi kraljica ’90-ih, a onda je ‘pobjegla’ u Italiju. Evo kako danas izgleda

Iako i dalje voli pjevanje, danas je uspješna instruktorica fitnesa i plesa
Imala je hitove “Novi svijet”, “Svoja ili ničija” i “Sto posto”, a svoju karijeru počela je kao plesačica. Njezino je ime Annamaria Đumbrek (44). Već sa 16 godina pridružila se plesnoj skupini Tihane Škrinjarić, a kada je počela pjevati, plesačice iz ove skupine bile su joj plesna pratnja na koncertima.
Prije dvadeset godina Annamaria je odlučila napustiti Hrvatsku i preselila se u Italiju, gdje se i dalje neko vrijeme bavi glazbom. Godine 2006. objavila je album na engleskom jeziku “No side effect”, koji je imao velik uspjeh na indijskom tržištu.
🇺🇸🇬🇧I adore this set! I’m not kidding! I was so happy when I was contacted for this collaboration! @icaniwill is seriously one of my favorite, high quality Swedish brand, and when I say high quality I mean it! Even if I knew it already, this Seamless set was still a surprise! I feel the “push up” effect and not only with the bra! Everything seems “perkier” 🤪 but it’s also very comfy! And the best part is it’s really squatproof!!! Only for my followers in the next 24 hours there’s 25% off, just use my discount code MISSANNE25!!!🔥🔥p.s. I’m 168 cm, wearing XS here and love the way it feels but if you like it less tight go with the S 😉…………………………………………………………………. 🇮🇹Adoro il questo set!!! Non sto scherzando!!! Ero felicissima quando sono stata contattata per questa collaborazione! @icaniwill e veramente una delle mie brand preferite, e’ Svedese (che e’ già una garanzia) e di altissima qualità! E anche se lo sapevo già, questo Seamless set era comunque una sorpresa! Sento l’effetto push up e non solo nel reggiseno che e leggermente imbottito, ma anche i leggings che alzano tutto ancora più in su’🤪! E quello che mi fa impazzire che e’ comunque super comodo e “squatproof” che vuol dire che anche facendo i squat o gli esercizi in quadrupedia non c’è il rischio che sia trasparente!!! Semplicemente fotonicoooo!!! Solo per i miei follower per le prossime 24 ore potete usare il mio codice sconto MISSANNE25 per ottenere il 25% sui loro prodotti!💜p.s. io sono 168 cm e qui porto la XS e mi piace come mi veste ma se non vi piace troppo aderente la S andrà bene!🔥😉…………………………………… #icaniwill #iciw #sportwear #fitmodel #fitmom #leggings #fitness #gymwear #fitgirl
Iako i dalje voli pjevanje, ova zvijezda ’90-ih danas je uspješna instruktorica fitnesa i plesa. Već dva desetljeća živi u Riminiju, gdje je zasnovala i obitelj. Udala se za Lucea Valentinija, s kojim ima sina Leonarda. Njihov je brak pukao nakon 13 godina, a onda je upoznala Alana Stocca, s kojim je dobila i kćer Virginiju.
🇬🇧🇺🇸 When mommy has a few hours for her book she can’t finish for months!!! Do I look a bit too happy🤪? 💥💥💥💜. ……………………………………………………… 🇮🇹 Quando la mamma finalmente ha un paio d’ore solo per se e il suo libro che non riesce finire da mesi!!! Si vede la felicità???💥💥💥💜…………………
Do oltara ju je dopratio sin
Annamaria je na Instagramu prije dva mjeseca otkrila kako su se ona i Alan vjenčali. Ljubav s Alanom planula je zahvaljujući poslu, jer su oboje fitnes treneri i u Riminiju imaju nekoliko fitnes studija.
When you finally feel that you can put your #bikini and walk on the #beach without hiding under your shorts🤪. I tend to put bulky thighs so I have to be very careful when I’m preparing my workouts. The right exercises and precise executions can get #glutes really round without growing your thighs. And I’ve found the perfect solution with my new method that I’ll talk about more in the future. For now keep following my upcoming videos that will help with your total body shaping! And now what I want to know is…How’s your #booty 🍑 today? Ready for the beach?🤪😉 …………………#personaltrainer #bikinimodel #instafit #bootybuilder #fitmom #fitness #workout #healthylifestile #healthy #gym #glutes🍑 #glutesworkout #back #bodycare #croatiangirl #rimini #italy #fitover40 #nophotoshop #nofilterneeded #nopainnogain #coach #missanne_fit
Tomorrow is #Monday people🥺… I know I’m lucky to call my passion a job so that makes even Monday a good day! What about you?💜 ( If you want to know the set I’m wearing it’s @letstrain )…………………………………………. #fitmodel #fitmom #fitnessfreak #instafit #fitnessgirl #fitgirl #karinaelle #beautiful #body #fitness #gym
“Oprostite što sam bila odsutna nekoliko tjedana, no bila sam zauzeta – vjenčanjem! Ovo je samo dio čarolije koju smo proživjeli s našim najbližima”, napisala je tada bivša pjevačica na Instagramu i podijelila nekoliko fotografija s vjenčanja, na kojima se vidi kako ju je do oltara dopratio sin.
🇺🇸🇬🇧I’m getting messages from my followers being worried… So I think it’s the right time to share something very important for me: Sorry if I was away for a few weeks but I was very busy getting married!!! This is just a taste of the magic we lived with all of the closest people to our hearts! Having said that, I’m full of new energy and ready with new tutorials. In the next days the new one is coming your way so get ready!💪🏻🔥 @severineisabey 💜………………………………………………… 🇮🇹 Mi stanno arrivando i messaggi dai miei follower preoccupati allora penso che e’ ora di condividere una cosa per me molto speciale. Scusate se non mi sono fatta viva per un paio di settimane ma ero molto impegnata sposandomi! Questo e’ solo un assaggio della magia che abbiamo vissuto con tutti i nostri più cari… Detto questo, sono più carica che mai e i nuovi tutorial sono pronti! Allora siate pronti nei prossimi giorni!💪🏻🔥 @severineisabey 💜…………………………………………………
