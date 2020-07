SJEĆATE LI SE NIKOL BULAT? Godinama je nije bilo u javnosti, sad više ne liči na sebe

View this post on Instagram

Can you guess my favourite sunglasses this season? 🙈 When I find something that I really like I wear it over and over again. Same with you? 😏 . . #tweedjacket #tweedset #tweedlook #chanelvibe #sunglasses #celineparis #majeparis #elegantlook #elegantwomen #casualelegance #whitelook #luxurylook #summerset #chanelleboybag #sunglasseslover #chanellovers #elegantlady #designerlook