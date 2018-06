There is no greater feeling knowing I can be a part of the kindness in the arena every night with all of you. #LittleMonsters #Joanne my album is about family, relationship, pain and triumph. Thank you for the beautiful North American tour where a city girl traveled out west with a new hat to wear, a new perspective on life. Cheers to tomorrow! Our last night at The Forum in Los Angeles. #joanneworldtour

