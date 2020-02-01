SHRVANA VANESSA BRYANT OBJAVOM O SUPRUGU I KĆERI RASPLAKALA MILIJUNE: ‘Ne postoji 24 bez 2’

Filmska glumica objavila je fotografiju koja prikazuje stolce s dresovima Kobeja i Gianne
Šest dana nakon što je u stravičnom padu helikoptera izgubila supruga, košarkašku legendu Kobeja Bryanta, te kćer Giannu Mariju-Onore, shrvana udovica Vanessa Bryant odala im je počast na Instagramu.
View this post on Instagram
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️
Filmska glumica objavila je fotografiju koja prikazuje stolce s dresovima Kobeja i Gianne – onoga iz LA Lakersa, koji je nosio on, te onoga iz akademije Mamba, koji je nosila njegova 13-godišnja kći. Na stolcima su buketi crvenih ruža, a sva sjedala u pozadini presvučena su Bryantovim slavnim dresom.
BRYANTOVA SUPRUGA BEZ IJEDNE RIJEČI GANULA CIJELI SVIJET: Ovom gestom poslala je moćnu poruku
POTRESNE IZJAVE O SUPRUZI KOBEA BRYANTA: ‘Vanessa je devastirana i jedva sastavlja rečenice…’
Milijuni šalju podršku
“Ne postoji 24 bez 2”, napisala je Vanessa te u nastavku dodala dirljive hashtagove: tatina curica, moji anđeli, naši anđeli, moje bebe te Kobe i Gigi. U samo nekoliko sati slika je prikupila više od 2,5 milijuna lajkova, a udovici su se javile najveće svjetske zvijezde.
Sestre Kim i Khloe Kardashian, David Beckham i Kate Hudson ožalošćenoj su Vanessi ostavili emotikone srca kao znak podrške, a u komentarima se istaknuo i onaj hrvatskoga košarkaša Luke Dončića, koji nikad nije skrivao da mu uzor upravo pokojni Kobe.
Imaš komentar?