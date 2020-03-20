SESTRA TOMA HANKSA OTKRILA U KAKVOM JE ON STVARNO STANJU: ‘Razgovarala sam sa svojim bratom, nije sjajno’

Sandra se sa svojom obitelji preselila se u Italiju 2016. godine, a trenutno se nalazi u provinciji Pordenone
Sestra Toma Hanksa, Sandra Hanks Benoiton, otkrila je za Daily Mail kako njezin brat “nije sjajno, ali je još uvijek ok”.
Hanks je na Twitteru napisao da su se on i supruga Rita Wilson na koronavirus testirali u Australiji gdje radi na filmu o životu Elvisa Presleyja nakon što su osjetili umor i bol s blagom vrućicom. Par se nalazi u karanteni već neko vrijeme te s javnosti komunicira preko društvenih mreža.
Hey folks. Good News: One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever but the blahs. Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch. Bad news: My wife @ritawilson has won 6 straight hands of Gin Rummy and leads by 201 points. But I have learned not to spread my Vegemite so thick. I travelled here with a typewriter, one I used to love. We are all in this together. Flatten the curve. Hanx
“Razgovarala sam sa svojim bratom. Nije sjajno, ali je još uvijek ok. Šokirana? Nisam. On je glumac, nije Bog, ali medicinska skrb u Australiji je dobra”, kazala je.
Sandra se sa svojom obitelji preselila se u Italiju 2016. godine. Trenutno je u provinciji Pordenone koja se nalazi otprilike sat vremena sjeverno od Venecije.
“Mi smo dobro. Nama nije problem ostati kod kuće, a ova je zajednica prekrasna. Sretna sam što sam ovdje, duh ljudi je nevjerojatan! Dok su SAD i Velika Britanija ipak druga priča”, rekla je.
Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx
