Pravilnik o upotrebi kolačića
Portal Net.hr unaprijedio je politiku privatnosti i korištenja takozvanih cookiesa, u skladu s novom europskom regulativom. Cookiese koristimo kako bismo mogli pružati našu online uslugu, analizirati korištenje sadržaja, nuditi oglašivačka rješenja, kao i za ostale funkcionalnosti koje ne bismo mogli pružati bez cookiesa. Daljnjim korištenjem ovog portala pristajete na korištenje cookiesa. Ovdje možete saznati više o zaštiti privatnosti i postavkama cookiesa
Shvaćam
Freemail Prijavi se

Vijesti

Crna kronika Hrvatska Kultura Novac Svijet Znanost

Sport

Hokej Klub boraca Košarka Na rubu sporta Nogomet OI Ostali sportovi Rukomet Skijanje Tenis Rezultati.com

Webcafe

Astronet Cura dana Dečko dana Dnevni horoskop Fora dana Forwarduše Komnetar Overkloking Planet X Svaštara Vic dana

Hot

#lijepenase Film Glazba Sexy TV Zvijezde

Magazin

Brak&veze Dom&vrt HotSpots Kuhinja Kvizovi Lijepi naši Ljepota Ljubimci Moda Muffini Putovanja Roditeljstvo Zdravlje Zdravlje i ljepota Životne ispovijesti

Tehnoklik

Gadgeti Mobile Technobiz Vijesti Web & social

Auto

Automoto automoto-sport Bicikli Funmobil Nova vozila Techmobil Vijesti
Sanjarica
Recepti
Webshop
Zvijezde

GLUMAC JE U KARANTENI

SESTRA TOMA HANKSA OTKRILA U KAKVOM JE ON STVARNO STANJU: ‘Razgovarala sam sa svojim bratom, nije sjajno’

Foto: Instagram/Tom Hanks Autor: Hot.hr 23:12 20.03.2020

Sandra se sa svojom obitelji preselila se u Italiju 2016. godine, a trenutno se nalazi u provinciji Pordenone

Sestra Toma Hanksa, Sandra Hanks Benoiton, otkrila je za Daily Mail kako njezin brat “nije sjajno, ali je još uvijek ok”.

Hanks je na Twitteru napisao da su se on i supruga Rita Wilson na koronavirus testirali u Australiji gdje radi na filmu o životu Elvisa Presleyja nakon što su osjetili umor i bol s blagom vrućicom. Par se nalazi u karanteni već neko vrijeme te s javnosti komunicira preko društvenih mreža.

TOM HANKS PUŠTEN IZ BOLNICE NAKON TJEDAN DANA IZOLACIJE: Njegova supruga ostaje hospitalizirana do daljnjega

“Razgovarala sam sa svojim bratom. Nije sjajno, ali je još uvijek ok. Šokirana? Nisam. On je glumac, nije Bog, ali medicinska skrb u Australiji je dobra”, kazala je.

Sandra se sa svojom obitelji preselila se u Italiju 2016. godine. Trenutno je u provinciji Pordenone koja se nalazi otprilike sat vremena sjeverno od Venecije.

“Mi smo dobro. Nama nije problem ostati kod kuće, a ova je zajednica prekrasna. Sretna sam što sam ovdje, duh ljudi je nevjerojatan! Dok su SAD i Velika Britanija ipak druga priča”, rekla je.

Foto: Instagram/Tom Hanks Autor: Hot.hr 23:12 20.03.2020

Najčitanije

Najnovije

RTL play

Imaš komentar?

Još iz rubrike

Pročitajte i ovo

Povratak na Net.hr