SANDRA PERKOVIĆ OTKRILA DETALJE SVOG VJENČANJA: Ceremonija će biti u krugu najbližih, a objavila je i gdje će se održati

View this post on Instagram

You keep me safe , I will keep you wild! 👩‍❤️‍💋‍👨 #TeamSP #ForeverYoung #TravelGirl #TouristLife #HappyKid #CoupleGoals #Love #Live #Travel #Explore #Enjoy #GoTurkey #BeautifulIstanbul #HagiaSophia #AyaSofya #FromTurkey #WithLove