SANDRA PERKOVIĆ BAŠ UŽIVA: Pozirala u kupaćem, pokazala svima širok osmijeh i zavidnu figuru

View this post on Instagram

At sea 🌊, I learned how little a person needs, not much! ⛵️❤️ #TeamSP #ForeverYoung #AdriaticSea #TravelGirl #HappyKid #CroatiaFullOfLif #CroatiaFullOfLove #SailingCroatia #Vis #IslandLife #NinaKarlavaris #Enjoy #Love #Happiness