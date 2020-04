RITA ORA RAZBJESNILA NOVE SUSJEDE: Pjevačica pobjegla na selo zbog karantene, a lokalci negoduju zbog ponašanja njenog osoblja

View this post on Instagram

ONE WORLD: TOGETHER AT HOME!!! ❤️ I am so honoured to announce that I will be joining the ‘One World: Together At Home’ special on Saturday 18th April for the @who and @glblctzn!! Together we’ll be performing to celebrate healthcare workers around the world in support of the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO. Please stay safe and stay at home! #TogetherAtHome