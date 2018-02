[VIDEO] RITA ORA NA KOSOVU ODRŽALA KONCERT PRED 300.000 LJUDI: ‘Ponosna sam što sam Šiptar!’

They just told me around 300,000 people came out to see me tonight. Happy Independence Day. I wouldn’t of been anywhere else in the world. We started this together I wouldn’t be here without you. A special thank you to my team @elenaora @amantinatolaj @lonismithhh @kyledevolle @tawbox @lisalaudat1 @thetouringgroup Adrian Luan and the whole Government Team. I started my dream Nearly 8 years ago and this feeling never goes away. I’m grateful. I’m proud. I’m shqiptar. Till next time!!! Next stop the Brits 😊 #kosova10🇽🇰 📸: @iamkaj

