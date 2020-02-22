PSIHIČKI BOLESNIK UHIĆEN PORED REZIDENCIJE PRINCA CHARLESA: ‘Imao je samostrel, strelice i veliki nož’

View this post on Instagram

Today, two generations of The Royal Family visited The Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre near Loughborough. Both The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge unveiled a plaque to mark the first Royal visit to the DMRC. The Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre has been treating patients since October 2018, and will ensure rehabilitation treatment is available to seriously injured sailors, soldiers and members of the RAF. This 21st century medical hospital has replaced Headley Court, which treated injured members of the Armed Services for over 70 years. The new Medical Centre is located within the estate of Stanford Hall. The 6th Duke of Westminster was inspired to create a state of the art medical facility after serving in the British Reserve Army for 40 years. He donated a personal founding gift of £70 million to create the hospital. The centre includes a gym, a range of swimming and hydrotherapy pools. The Duke of Cambridge was personally involved in the creation of the centre. His Royal Highness was Patron of the appeal in 2018. Today The Duke and his father, The Prince of Wales joined in a friendly game of wheelchair basketball with hospital residents.